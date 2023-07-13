The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of June 26, through July 7, against the following individuals.
Charges by direct indictment are as follows:
Matthew Henry Rouse, 39, of Elizabethton, Tennessee., was charged with one count of conspire to commit B&E on dwelling while armed; one count of conspire to commit vandalism and one count of possession of weapon by convicted felon.
April Nicole Ballard, 19, of Elizabethton, Tennessee., was charged with one count of conspire to commit B&E on dwelling while armed and one count of conspire to commit vandalism.
Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:
Shawn Mullins, 31, of Vansant, was charged with probation violation.
Kathy Harris, 54, of Vansant, was charged with capias to show cause.
Justin Gregory Charles, 35, of Grundy, was charged with reckless driving/failure to stop for police.
Charles Wesley Hagerman, 43, of Bristol, was charged with probation violation.
Jessica Dawn Lester, 33, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.
David Zandle Justus, 41, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.
Aaron Matthew Chapman, 35, of Grundy, was charged with felony probation violation.
Jackie Lynn Justus, 47, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
Joshua Childress, 35, of Grundy, was charged with vandalism of property.
Jonathan A. Hurley, 28, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
Roxanne Denise Dobbins, 51, of Mercer, West Virginia, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Larry Billy Jo Justus, 40, of Phelps, Kentucky, was charged with one count of felonious assault; one count of abduction and one count of assault with malicious intent.
Allison Nicole Fuller, 25, of Haysi, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause.
Samuel Justus Sr., 56, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.
Michael Paul Ratliff, 48, of Vansant, was charged with two counts of capias to show cause.
Anthony Dylan Jones, 26, of Haysi, was charged with three counts of probation violation.
Trena Gail Justice, 45, of Hurley, was charged with probation violation.
Thomas Jason Walker, 45, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.
Jessica Mullins, 43, of Grundy, was charged with larceny/ unauthorized use.
Rodney Samuel Burkes, 36, of Grundy, was charged with assault with malicious intent.
Hillard Ryan Justus, 26, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.
Shannon D. Boyd, 46, of Vansant, was charged with capias to show cause.
Tyler Keith Sullivan, 28, of Hurley, was charged with felony probation violation.
Samuel Justus Sr., 56, of Hurley, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Aaron Little, 31, of Hurley, was charged with capias to show cause.
Jason Rowe, 32, of Jolo, West Virginia, was charged with probation violation.