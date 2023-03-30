More than 50 people face federal or state drug charges in what law enforcement agencies are calling the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history.

Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, announced the drug bust with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies during a news conference Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

Featured Local Savings

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you