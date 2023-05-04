Farmers' Market.jpg

Farm Market Fresh program provides free fresh produce for older adults.

 Submitted photo

Low-income seniors in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties may sign up now for the Farm Market Fresh program. This Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program helps low-income seniors obtain free fresh produce.

The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens administers the program locally.

