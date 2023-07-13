The Supervisor’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) committee has made adjustments to the county’s emergency response plan following citizen complaints.
The committee — which includes Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins, Prater Supervisor Drew Keene and Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess — held an emergency meeting with each of the county’s EMS services and Rescue 33 last Wednesday to discuss jurisdiction issues between the different departments.
Following a meeting with each department behind closed doors, the committee voted unanimously to allow dispatch to contact the primary department for that area, and if they are not available or in the vicinity then the closest available unit will take the call.
Adkins informed those in attendance that Rescue 33 will also be placed on Advance Life Saving (ALS) calls if a unit is in the area and closer than any other unit. This will put Rescue 33 back handling 911 calls.
Adkins said one of the reasons the meeting was being held was because of a complaint from the public about an incident at a scene, about who does what and hostile messages between services.
“If we as a board hear a tale of a fight on a scene in front of the citizens here in the county, we are going to go out of our way to shut whoever that person is down,” Adkins said. “Whether it is one of our volunteer services or Randy (Surber). We can do that through a permit process. We can stop you from operating. I know these volunteer services have their own boards and I know that Randy owns his own company, but the government can shut you down. So do not put us in a position that causes that by upsetting our citizens here in the county, period. If so, I will be the first one to lead the effort to do it.”
Adkins told those in attendance to work together and save lives.
“The goal here of this committee and the board as a whole is to provide the best services, we can to the citizens of Buchanan County,” Adkins said. “We got to work together.”
The board will review the temporary plan at its next scheduled meeting which will be held on Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Government Center.