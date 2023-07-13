The Supervisor’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) committee has made adjustments to the county’s emergency response plan following citizen complaints.

The committee — which includes Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins, Prater Supervisor Drew Keene and Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess — held an emergency meeting with each of the county’s EMS services and Rescue 33 last Wednesday to discuss jurisdiction issues between the different departments.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you