H arman Elementary School first existed just below Star Branch on what is referred to as Bull Creek and was located just about one mile below the Harman Mining Company Store. The Earl Fields family lived just above the store, the first house above the trestle that crossed the road carrying coal and miners from the No. 1 mine portal.

Just a short mile for our family members to walk. Several hundred other students had much further to walk, as students from Bull Mountain, Deel Fork, and Belcher Fork attended the Grade 1 through 7 school that existed from about 1938 until the new Harman School was erected and ready for the school year of 1952-53.

