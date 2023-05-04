Pictured, left to right, front row, are Patty Lester, Ernie Lester, Maxine Mullins, Arthur Mullins, Cammy Reece, Bobby Reece; Second Row — Brenda Jackson, Sadie Shaffer, James Davis, Kathy Davis, Judy Clevinger. Other officers are Nora Smith, Suzannie Petro, Becky Stevenson, Narcie Blankenship, Stephanie Kennedy, and Joyce Mitchell.
BUCHANAN COUNTY — The Florence Ann Chapter No. 133, Order of the Eastern Star, recently installed officers for the 2023-24 year.
Members of Florence Ann Chapter, together with members of Sandy Valley Masonic Lodge No. 17, AF&AM, have committed themselves to projects to help the community. Activities for the last few months, coordinated by Cammy and Bobby Reece, Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron, and Joseph Petro, Worshipful Master of Sandy Valley Lodge. include collecting over 400 pairs of socks for residents in Heritage Hall Nursing home and toiletries for Ladies Shelter, working with Marsh Blood Bank for a local Blood Drive, and delivering Easter cards for residents at Heritage Hall.
A very special project is the Blessings Box which is located in front of the Masonic Lodge Hall, 1378 Walnut Street, Grundy. Nonperishable food items are placed in the box for those who might run short before their trip to the store or to the food bank.
In return, someone can bring items to resupply the Blessings Box. No one should go hungry.
Joseph Petro is Worshipful Master of Sandy Valley Lodge No. 17. Worthy Matron Maxine Mullins and Worthy Patron Arthur Mullins of Florence Ann Chapter No. 133 encourage members of the to share our bounty with others.