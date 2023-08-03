The Buchanan County PSA has initiated a complete water line replacement in the Dry Fork section of Vansant.
Buchanan County PSA executive director Bob Anderson informed the Buchanan County PSA board that the Dry Fork waterline replacement project has begun and is making progress during the board’s July monthly meeting.
Anderson said they are partially up the hollow and will need to meet with the Virginia Department of Transportation to design where they want to put the tie-in to the main water line.
Thompson and Litton’s Vice President of the new Client Service Department and member of T&L’s board of directors said that the tie-in on the project is not where it was on the initial drawings and a meeting with VDOT could save the project money by changing the tie-in point.
In other business, Anderson told board members that the Little Prater waterline construction has been completed.
In other business PSA board member Carroll Branham congratulated Chitwood on his recent promotion to Vice President over the company’s new Client Service department. Chitwood will also serve as a member of T&L’s Board of Directors.
Chitwood, a senior project manager on several projects in Buchanan County provided the PSA board with updates on several projects handled by Thompson and Litton.
Chitwood said the Department of Environmental Quality has offered the PSA $500,302 grant and another $224,250 grant from the Overflow and Stonewater Reuse Municipal grant for the county’s sewer rehab replacement project. He said the loan portion of the agreement $1.108 at zero percent for 30 years. He also stated that the project has obtained a $150,000 grant from Southwest Virginia Monies.
Chitwood said completing the sewer treatment plant and the sewer rehab replacement projects will require financial help from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. He told PSA board members that he believes that County Administrator Craig Horn understands that the county will need to help financially on the two projects.
PSA board member and Knox District Supervisor Trey Adkins said the board is changing on us, but the supervisors need to handle the finances for the two projects as they are the taxing authority of the county.
PSA board chairman Ray Blankenship said when it comes down to it the board of supervisors owns the PSA and they (supervisors) are responsible for our (PSA) debt.
“We don’t need in a budget war because what has happened the four years is we’ve (board of supervisors) had a few that has tried to force this board (PSA board) to raise water to keep their hands clean and I am not for that so I think the supervisors need to do the loan.”
Branham then made a motion to move forward with DEQ’s funding offer which was seconded by PSA board member Bill Stokes and unanimously approved by the board.