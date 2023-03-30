The Dry Fork Water Line project will soon begin as the Public Service Authority board approved B and M Construction’s $2.8 million bid to start the project.
Thompson and Litton Senior Project Manager Rick Chitwood notified the Buchanan County PSA Executive Board of Directors during its March 20 meeting that an open bid for contract one (water line replacement phase) was sent out and only B and M Construction which is located in the Slate Creek section of Buchanan County answered with a bid.
Chitwood said that Thompson and Litton has evaluated B and M and found that the company is responsive and responsible.
Chitwood said it is not all good news as B and M’s bid came in more than $400,000 over what was estimated for contract one, replacing line and reconnecting customers.
“I thought I would never say this but frankly it tickled me to death that it was that close,” Chitwood noted. “I have seen it come in $4 million over.”
The PSA received a department of Health grant of $3.5 million that came from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) for contract one of the Dry Fork Waterline replacement.
Chitwood said contract two is installing the Pressure Relief Valve vault and the pump station.
“We have a total of $5.5 million,” Chitwood explained for the entire Dry Fork Waterline Project. “When we opened the bids, we were $400,000 over. Bob (Anderson, PSA Executive Director) and I called Miss Ward (Kelly Ward) at the Health Department in Richmond and asked could the PSA, considering the time constraints — you have to have this money spent in a certain time, two years or two and a half years — could we take the shortfall we have out of contract two cause we are not ready to do that yet and put that in contract one and go ahead and award it and let contract one get started.”
Chitwood said when the project is ready for contract two then try and find the shortfall there and Ward agreed.
“She said when you do contract two get back with me,” Chitwood added. “She said she might not have grant money but I may have grant money and loan money together and that PRV is really important to Buchanan County. We are ready here tonight to recommend you award this job to B and M Construction contingent on Mr. Moise (PSA attorney Lee Moise) legal review also contingent upon the funding agency and getting the SAM’s number (Federal identification number).”
PSA member Carroll Branham made the motion to award the bid to B and M which was seconded by PSA member Wendall Harris and it was unanimously approved by the board.