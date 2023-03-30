The Dry Fork Water Line project will soon begin as the Public Service Authority board approved B and M Construction’s $2.8 million bid to start the project.

Thompson and Litton Senior Project Manager Rick Chitwood notified the Buchanan County PSA Executive Board of Directors during its March 20 meeting that an open bid for contract one (water line replacement phase) was sent out and only B and M Construction which is located in the Slate Creek section of Buchanan County answered with a bid.

