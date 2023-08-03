Nearly 50 people showed up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Dollar General store on Aug. 2, at the mouth of Copperhead in the Council section of the Hurricane District.
The store will be located within a few hundred yards of Council Elementary/Middle and Council High School and groundbreaking is expected to begin once the final permits have been obtained.
Buchanan County administrator Craig Horn said he has been told that construction will hopefully begin by winter and that it would take around 150 days to be completed.
Prior to the ribbon-cutting Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess welcomed everyone and thanked them for their support in getting this project off the ground. “This is a very exciting day for the Council community and surrounding areas,” Hess said. “As a resident of the Council community, I see firsthand the need for a business such as the Dollar General to locate here.”
Hess said community members are having to travel several miles just to purchase basic necessities and once the project is completed, “we will be one giant step closer in feeling that need.”
Director of the Buchanan County IDA and the county’s tourism and marketing director, Matt Fields, said the need for a Dollar General in this community has been coming long. “We had some setbacks from COVID and a lot of different things but I have to say this project would not have happened without Mr. Hess (Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess),” Fields added.
Hess also thanked Dollar General Senior Director of real estate in the west region Will Sharp, who was also in attendance as well as realtor Jessie Owens, developer Shad Brown, County Administrator Horn, IDA director Fields, Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Executive Director of the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Scotty Wampler, Delegate Will Morefield, Buchanan County IDA member Harry Presley and all the community members who supported the project.