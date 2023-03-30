Democratic Party releases names with intent to file Virginia Mountaineer Mar 30, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the open filing date for candidacy approaching, several Buchanan County residents have indicated they are going to declare for candidacy on the Democratic ballot in the up incoming June primary.According to Buchanan County Democrat party president Vern Presley, the following have announced their intent to file for candidacy on the Democratic ticket in the June primary: Featured Local Savings Beverly Tiller — Circuit Court ClerkHillary Deskins — Board of Supervisor, Garden DistrictHarold Johnson — Board of Supervisor Hurricane DistrictDanny Sawyers — Board of Supervisor Rocklick DistrictThe deadline to file for candidacy on the Democratic ticket for the primary ends on Apr 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Looney’s one-hitter secures sweep over River View WV in doubleheader UConn's Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State Silver Lake Mill owner reflects on 200th anniversary Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView