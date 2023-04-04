Delegate James W. "Will" Morefield has officially received the Republican nomination as he runs for re-election to represent the newly drawn 43rd House District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The 43rd house district includes the counties of Buchanan, Bland, Tazewell, and parts of Dickenson and Russell Counties.
“I have been blessed to represent Buchanan County in the Virginia General Assembly since 2010,” Morefield said in an interview with the Mountaineer last Monday. “After my first term, I was contemplating whether or not to run again. I was very young. I was the youngest member to serve since Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and James Madison. I was frustrated because I could not make immediate change. I soon realized we had made an impact in the lives of so many and I thank God that I decided to seek re-election.”
Morefield said the welfare of Buchanan County and its residence has been a priority for his office since his first campaign in 2009.
“I remember campaigning in Hurley in 2009,” Morefield noted. “I remember Terry Hall (former Knox supervisor) driving me around and showing me what Hurley needed help with the most. We drove to Elk Creek and he showed me the challenge the community had with access to their tunnel. I knew something must be resolved and as a result we worked with Kentucky and to solve the problem of providing access to Elk Creek. The next challenge was providing clean drinking water to hundreds of people. I was astonished so many residents did not have access to clean drinking water. I worked closely with Governor Bob McDonnell and we were able to help Hurley establish the clean drinking water infrastructure projects. Since that time, I was directly involved with helping promote the Elk reintroduction program with Leon Boyd, and the ATV trails projects. I started Project Jonah which will be the world’s largest vertically integrated aqua-culture facility. I initially wanted project Jonah to be located in Buchanan County, but unfortunately the company could not locate there because of logistic and site development challenges."
He continued, "As a result, we helped establish a regional Industrial Development Authority that will result in Buchanan County receiving nearly $1 million per year in tax revenue even though the project is currently being constructed in Tazewell and Russell Counties.”
Morefield said his biggest challenge during his time in office occurred during the August 2021 flood that ravaged the Guesses Fork community and parts of Hurley.
“When so many families were left with nothing, I decided the day after I saw the devastation that I would do everything within my power to help,” Morefield added. “We were able to secure grant funding to ensure every single property owner received up to 175 percent of the local appraised value of their property for flood damage. Unfortunately, the Whitewood flood occurred almost a year later. I was successful in securing flood funding for the Whitewood Community as well. It is my hope this will be adopted in the budget signed by the Governor in the coming weeks ahead. A government program such as this is unprecedented the United States.”
Morefield resides in Tazewell County but his ties to Buchanan County runs deep as his wife April was born and raised in Grundy.
“My wife, April, is from Big Rock and she has told me and our children so many stories about growing up there,” Morefield said. “Buchanan County has a place in my heart and I forever make every effort to ensure Buchanan County and its residents have every opportunity to succeed. I look forward to representing Buchanan County for many years to come.”
Delegate Morefield was first elected in 2009 and has represented the 3rd House District (now the 43rd House District) since January 2010.