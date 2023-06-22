curklins.jpg

Curklin’s restaurantin the former Old Mill location closed earlier this month after an initial $850,000 investment.

 Ira M. Quillen | For the Lebanon News

LEBANON — A local eatery has shut its doors.

Curklin’s, in the former Old Mill location on Mill Avenue in Lebanon has gone out of business, and all 50 part-time restaurant employees must find work elsewhere.

