LEBANON — A local eatery has shut its doors.
Curklin’s, in the former Old Mill location on Mill Avenue in Lebanon has gone out of business, and all 50 part-time restaurant employees must find work elsewhere.
More than $850,000 — including $50,000 from the Town of Lebanon was invested in the restaurant, according to property owner Matthew Lindamood. He was contacted June 8 by owner Wayne Jordan, who told him of his decision to permanently close the restaurant — only six months after it opened.
On June 6, Jordan told the Lebanon News that business at Curklin’s had been sporadic since opening Dec. 14, and it had been hard to schedule employee shifts because of that.
He added that some people in Lebanon didn’t realize Curklin’s was open, and many did not understand how hard it was for him to put in the new restaurant. He says the place had to be gutted, and the upstairs had to be re-done. Hiring the staff was a major hurdle. Jordan says that none of the people he hired had any previous experience in the restaurant business. What’s more, Wayne said restaurants operate by “the smallest of margins.”
Wayne Curklin’s Jordan, 45, and his wife Tracey own the Curklin’s restaurant in Big Stone Gap, which has been in operation the last four years. Wayne has been in the restaurant business for 27 years. In fact, he says that’s all he’s ever done. He’s worked in fast-food restaurants and steakhouses and has always wanted to own his “own place.” Jordan says steaks, nachos, and fried green tomatoes were the most popular items on the menu here.
Lebanon Mayor Tony Dodi said, “Obviously I hated to hear the news of the closing, I thought business was picking up. I’m confident Matt will find someone to go in there.”
Matt Lindamood who also operates the Lindamood Financial Group on Main Street in Lebanon, had hoped to bring a new and successful restaurant back downtown, like the Old Mill was in its glory days. As locals may remember, it had a long run, but closed several years ago.
Lindamood spent $550,000 renovating the historic property, which was once a flour mill.
Curklin’s owner Wayne Jordan says Lebanon is a beautiful place and, “had a need for what we do.” The Jordans invested about $250,000 in the Lebanon Curklin’s.
Old Mill Ventures, which is owned by Matthew Lindamood, was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Town of Lebanon, which had a competition for the money. Lindamood says he gave the money to Curklin’s. The Town wanted a nice sit-down restaurant in the downtown area that was affordable to locals.
Wayne Jordan said that he tried to support the Lebanon community, but did not feel supported in return. On June 6, he provided a free chicken wing lunch to the Lebanon High School baseball team before their game. Soon after 16-team members left Curklin’s, a woman called Jordan to complain that the baseball team had not been given enough free food. She told Jordan he’d lost her business.
“We wanted to do something cool for the guys,” Jordan said. He also offered a 10% discount on appetizers to people who went to the game and brought ticket stubs to Curklin’s.
Mayor Tony Dodi and property owner Matt Lindamood are confident another restaurant can be found to replace Curklin’s on Mill Avenue. Lindamood says a new group will find a renovated building and a good situation. He said Curklin’s is leaving behind $250,000 worth of restaurant supplies and equipment — items the next restaurant will be able to use.