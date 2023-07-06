Enrollment numbers for Buchanan County Public Schools again show a loss for the month.
BCPS’s superintendent Sherry Fletcher provided an enrollment update to the Buchanan County School Board during the board’s June 21, meeting. Fletcher stated BCPS had a loss of three students in May bringing the final enrollment total for the 2022-23 academic year to 2,296 countywide.
Council Elementary/Middle School’s (CEMS) enrollment numbers, K-7, for May, did not change. The number of students per grade is the following: kindergarten, 15; first grade, 27; second grade, 18; third grade, 26; fourth grade, 21; fifth grade, 18; sixth grade, 26; and seventh grade, 18. The school reported 15 pre-k students (pre-k students are not included in the total enrollment).
Featured Local Savings
Riverview Elementary/Middle School (REMS) gained one student, K-7, during May bringing the school’s total to 653 students. Numbers include the following: kindergarten, 81; first grade, 63; second grade, 82; third grade, 61; fourth grade, 78; fifth grade, 66; sixth grade, 63; seventh grade, 81 and eighth grade, 78. REMS has 60 students registered for pre-k.
Hurley Elementary/Middle School’s (HEMS) lost three students in May, bringing enrollment down to 342 students (enrollment remained the same) in grades K-7. The number of students per grade includes the following: kindergarten, 49; first grade, 38; second grade, 27; third grade, 36; fourth grade, 41; fifth grade, 56; sixth grade, 45; and seventh grade, 50. HEMS has 16 pre-k students.
Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School’s (TVEMS) enrollment numbers for May remained the same at 267 students, grades K-7. The number of students includes the following: kindergarten, 33; first grade, 35; second grade 33, third grade, 25; fourth grade, 30; fifth grade, 28; sixth grade, 39; and seventh grade, 44. TVEMS has 18 pre-k students.
Council High School’s (CHS) enrollment numbers for May remained at 120 students grade 8-12. The number of students per grade includes the following: eighth grade, 23; ninth grade, 34; tenth grade, 17; eleventh grade, 22; and twelfth grade, 24.
Grundy High School’s (GHS) enrollment numbers for May remained at 346 students, grades 9-12. The number of students per grade includes the following: ninth grade, 96; tenth grade, 82; eleventh grade, 85; and twelfth grade, 83.
Hurley High School’s (HHS) enrollment numbers for May remained at 213 students (enrollment stayed the same), grades 8-12. Students per grade include the following: eighth grade, 56; ninth grade, 43; tenth grade, 38; eleventh grade, 42; and twelfth grade, 34.
Twin Valley High School (TVHS) lost one student in May, bringing its total enrollment down to 187 students (lost one student during the month), grades 8-12. The number of students includes the following: eighth grade, 38; ninth grade, 37; tenth grade, 34; eleventh grade, 40; and twelfth grade, 37.
Fletcher also provided the board with the attendance rates across the division and noted that the overall attendance rate for the entire division improved from 92.50 in April to 93.22 in May. BCPS’s final average attendance percentage for 2023 sits at 92.23 percent.
Hurley High School was recognized for having the highest attendance rate during the month with a 96.83 attendance percentage.
Schools’ attendance rates for May include the following: Hurley Elementary/Middle, 95.85 percent; Council Elementary/Middle, 90.00 percent; Twin Valley Elementary/Middle, 93.99; Riverview Elementary/Middle, 91.03 percent; Council High School, 91,90 percent; Hurley High School, 96.83; Twin Valley High School, 96.08 percent; and Grundy High School, 90.06 percent.