Buchanan County Records
The following public records were obtained through the Buchanan County Courthouse from the month of June 2023 and include marriage license requests and deeds recorded.
Marriage Licenses
Christopher Kyle Stiltner, 24, and Monica Lee Slone, 22, both of Big Rock, June 24, 2023.
Forrest Connor Charles, 18, and Shayle Faith Stacy, 20, both of Vansant, June 14, 2023.
Jordan Alan Moore, 24, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Savana Grace Fleming, 21, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, July 1, 2023.
Deeds Recorded
Changes in the Buchanan County Circuit Court record keeping system have resulted in a weekly electronic deed report not being available. As a result, deed transfer information is now available in an electronic format once monthly. Deeds recorded in the month of June were the following:
June 1—Billy Joe Waynick, etal., to Cline Dale Estep, etal., tract in left hand Fork of Paw Paw on Knox Creek, $25,000.00.
June 1 — Donna Mutter to Scott Alan Siegel, etal., two tracts in the Garden District, $405,000.00.
June 2 — Carla Jean Cook to Nathan Kyle Fitzwater, etal., 6.6 acres in Webb Branch on Levisa River, $18,600.00.
June 2 — Monty Lee Reynolds, etal., to Fayetta Yates, 0.02 acres in Mott Branch, Trace Fork on Big Prater Creek, deed of gift.
June 2 — Ruby Keene to Jimmy J. Shortridge, etal., one tract on left fork of Big Prater Creek Levisa River Deskins, deed of gift.
June 2 — Joseph Franklin Ratliff, etal., to James Dean Ratliff, lot on Little Prater Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 2 — Carroll Elizabeth Vandyke to James Dean Ratliff, one-third undivided interest lot on Little Prater Creek on Levisa River, lots one and two, $28,667.00.
June 2 — Geraldine Dales to Patricia Colley, two tracts in Little Fox Creek on Russell Fork River, $300.00.
June 5 — Bobby Allen Skeens, etal., to Bobby Aleen Skeens, tracts on Stiltner’s Creek, $45,000.00.
June 5 — Elvia Brooks to Arlene Adkins, eight acres in Panther Lick Branch on Greenbrier Creek, deed of gift.
June 5 — Carter St. Clair to Norman Arrington, etal., tract on Levisa River in Rock Lick District, $15,000.00.
June 6 — Evelyn Snead to Vanessa Baldwin, four lots in Town of Grundy on Slate Creek, deed of gift.
June 6 — Stanley Allen McCoy to Shannon Lee McCoy, etal., three-fourths acre in right hand fork of Guesses Fork on Knox Creek, deed of gift.
June 7 — Ronald Slone, etal., to Ronald Slone, 2.52 acres on Puncheon Camp, deed of gift.
June 8 — Mildred Ann Salyers, to Cameron Ellis Davis, tracts in Town of Grundy, Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 8 — Mildred Ann Salyers, to Cameron Ellis Davis, lots in Town of Grundy, Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 8 — Cameron Lee Davis to Tabitha Dotson, lots in Town of Grundy, Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 8 — Stephen Jared Deskins, etal., to Joshua Keith Gross, lots 137 and 138, Garden Reality Group, $100,000.00.
June 8 — Stephen Jared Deskins, etal., to Joshua Keith Gross, two tracts in Garden Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 8 — Clinard Coleman to Elvis Poole, etal., tract in Greenbrier Creek on Russell Prater Creek, $8,000.00.
June 8 — Gerald Wayne Collins to Gerald Wayne Collins, etal., 17.56 acres on Dismal River, deed of gift.
June 9 — Barbara Jean Compton to Roger L. Blankenship, etal., two tracts in Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 9 — Daniel Ray Hess to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, tract 2806 on Levisa River in North Grundy District, $90,000.00.
June 9 — Triple C Investments LLC to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, tract 3424 in Vansant, Levisa Fork on Big Sandy River, $130,000.00.
June 12 — Christopher D. Viers to Christine J. Viers to .89 acre in Belchers Fork on Bull Creek, deed of gift.
June 12 — James G. Deel to The Black Diamond Company, tracts in Mill Branch on Slate Creek, $2,000.00.
June 14 — David Clevinger, etal., to John David Clevinger, tracts in Bull Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 14 — David W. Clevinger, etal., to John David Clevinger, tracts in Bull Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 14 — Joel Blane Owens, etal., to Loretta Deel, one-fourth acre on Russell Prater Creek, $100,000.00.
June 14 — George W. Justus to Anthony Jerome Justus, etal., remaining interest in 147-acre tract in Knox Creek, deed of gift.
June 14 — George W. Justus to Anthony Jerome Justus, two tracts on Knox Creek in Pounding Mill Branch, deed of gift.
June 14 — George W. Justus to Kerry Shawn Justus, etal., tracts in Pounding Mill on Knox Creek, deed of gift.
June 15 — Newton Phillip Burress to Wesley A. Sparks, etal., tracts in Brush Fork in East Garden District, deed of gift.
June 15 — Newton Phillip Burress to Wesley A. Sparks, etal., parcel in Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 15 — Robert Joseph Gaudet to Jessee Kyle Elswick, tracts on Three- and Twenty-Mile Branch, Hoot Owl, $55,000.00.
June 15 — Christopher Donald Estep, etal., to Chris Wayne Fuller, etal., tracts on Knox Creek, $120,000.00.
June 15 — Sidney A. Clevinger, etal., to Sidney A. Clevinger, etal., tract in Bull Creek on Levisa River, $10,000.00.
June 16 — Jessica Megan Hinkle, etal., to Dale Jeffery Shortt, etal., track on Levisa River in Garden District, $10,000.00.
June 16 — Roxie O’Quinn to Gregory Floyd O’Quinn, tract Ferils Branch on Russell Prater Creek, deed of gift.
June 20 — Ronnie Lee Hurley, etal., to Katelyn Bevins, 0.3 acre left hand fork of Paw Paw on Knox Creek, $32,000.00.
June 20 — William H. Stiltner to Pocahontas Gas LLC., tracts in Grassy Creek on Levisa River, $.00.
June 20 — Big Sandy Land Foundation to Appalachian Power Co., lots in Buchanan County, $500,000.00.
June 20 — Joyce Hall to Thomas Hall III, two tracts in Slate Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 20 — Jerry S. Hunt Jr., to Gregory Huntington Jr., tracts in Laurel Branch on Russell Fork River, $56,000.00.
June 21 — Thurman Lail Deel, etal., to Hubert Malcom Carter, etal., tract near Grimsleyville in Buchanan County, deed of gift.
June 22 — Minnie Pearl Thomas, etal., to Brandon Russell Thomas, tracts in Big Fox Creek on Levisa River, deed of gift.
June 26 — Wilma Gay Stacy, to Brenda Leah Stacy, tract in Straight Fork on Knox Creek, deed of gift.
June 27 — Christopher S. Hubbard, etal., to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, .13 acre on Levisa River, $66,900.00.
June 27 — Jennifer Caitlyn Perolio, etal., to Phyliss Ann Perolio, etal., 12.75 acres on Russell Fork River, deed of gift.
June 28 — William Eugene Maxwell to Travis Jonathan Maxwell, tract right hand fork Garden Creek, deed of gift.
June 28 — Danny Ray Whitt, to Edward J. Serralles, tract in Grassy Creek on Russell Fork of Big Sandy River, $35,000.00.
June 29 — Buchanan Mining Company LLC., to William H. Stiltner, tracts on Grassy Creek in Garden District, $.00.
June 29 — Trung Hoang Ly, etal., to Clevinger Enterprises LLC., two tracts in Town of Grundy, $25,000.00.
June 29 — Summer Nicole Dotson, to Eric Blaine Belcher, etal., tract left fork of Home Creek, $5,000.00.
June 30 — Vicky Sweeney to Mae Miller, etal., tract in Brown Ridge on Dismal River, deed of gift.
June 30 — Kathy Tester Blankenship, to Billy Joe Waynick, etal., tract left hand fork of Paw Paw in Knox Creek, $130,000.00.