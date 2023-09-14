Marriage Licenses
Daniel Craig Lowe, 41, and Heather Joann Wolford, 26, both of Richlands, August 2023.
Deeds Recorded
Changes in the Buchanan County Circuit Court record-keeping system have resulted in a weekly electronic deed report not being available. As a result, deed transfer information is now only available in an electronic format once monthly. Deeds recorded in the month of August were as follows:
August 1 — Nancy Ann Matney, to Jackie Crystal Matney, tract right-hand fork of Guesses Fork, Knox Creek, deed of gift.
August 1 — Harold Wayne Boggs, etal, to Aaron Cglayton Mitchell, 0.60 acre on Grassy Creek of Levisa River, $275,000.00.
August 1 — Ernest Edward Smith, to Johnathan Donald Freeberg, etal, 0.334 acre Sang Camp Fork, Dismal River, $90,400.00.
August 2 — Donnie Ray Blankenship to Sean Mark Boyd, etal, lots Levisa near Oakwood, $12,500.00.
August 2 — US Bank National Association to Sonali Investment LLC, tract Jess Fork, Bull Creek of Levisa River, $32,000.00.
August 3 — Danny A Justus, etal to Terry Meadows, etal, 15 acres on Knox Creek at Mouth of Straight Fork, $24,000.00.
August 3 — Harold H Fuller III, to Appalachian Power Company, tract in Hurricane District, $180,000.00.
August 3 — Fayrene Ratliff, to Levi Barton, etal, two tracts in Hurricane District, $18,000.00.
August 4 — Janet Sue Fletcher, to Angie Watkins, 1.5 acres at Garden Creek, $10,000.00.
August 4 — George E. Ward, etal, to Merinda Carol Stevens, tracts Dismal River, deed of gift.
August 8 — William Squire Keene Jr., to Christopher J Keen, etal, two tracts on Contrary Creek, $18,000.00.
August 8 — Harvey Hess, etal, to Lowell D. Ray, etal, 42 acres Garden Creek, $7,600.00.
August 9 — Lucy Williams Bowman, etal, to Shrader Land $ Timber LLC, 158 acres at Fork Ridge, Hobbs Branch on Slate Creek, $240,000.00.
August 9 — Terry Verlin Scarberry, etal, to Terry Christopher Scarberry, tract Elkins Branch on Slate Creek, deed of gift.
August 9 — Heather Bowman, etal, to Kacee M. Boyd, three tracts at Laurel Branch on Slate Creek, deed of gift.
August 10 — Candance Dawn Fletcher, to Mark Fletcher, five tracts Left Hand Fork North Branch on Garden Creek, deed of gift.
August 10 — Candance Fletcher, to Mark Fletcher, six tracts on Highway 460 on Levisa River, deed of gift.
August 10 — Hollis Ralph Anderson, to Margaret Ann Looney, etal, one-third undivided interest of 5.46 acres on Right $25,000.00.
August 10 — IEH Auto Parts LLC, to Virginia Elmar LLC, two parcels on Levisa River, $268,600.00.
August 10 — Lois C Ferrell, to Shirley Ferrell, etal, one third interest at Weller Yard on Levisa River, deed of gift.
August 11 — Hansel Coleman, to Jaley Harris. 7.88 acres in Hunts Fork on Paw Paw at Knox Creek, deed of gift.
August 11 — Kelver Viers, to Penny Emerson, two acres in War Fork on Big Prater Creek, deed of gift.
August 11 — Richard B Kepple, etal, to Armor Industries LLC, tract in Watkins Branch on Levisa River, $65,000.00.
August 11 — Albert Michael Anderson, to Ryan James Charles, six acres on Gent Branch, $39,700.00.
August 14 — Janet Justus Toney, to Eurmil Justice, etal, tract in Brushy Fork on Lesters Fork, $0.
August 14 — Diana Sue Keen, etal, to Jackie Lynn Johnson, tract in Buchanan County, deed of gift.
August 14 — Beulah Ball, etal, to Double J Investments of SWVA, half acre in Hurricane District on Indian Creek, $9,500.00.
August 16 — Mary Ellen Looney, etal, to Kelby Matney, tract Left Hand Fork of Homecreek, $15,000.00.
August 17 — James Bryan Boyd, etal to Patty Lucinda Mullins, tract on Boyd’s Ridge, $45,000.00.
August 17 — John Lowdermilk, to Preston Hurley, 1.634 acres on Big Prater Creek, $75,000.00.
August 18 — Thurman Gibson, to Edna Endicott, 15 acres in Coon Branch, $2,000.00.
August 21 — William B. Cocke Jr., to Buchanan Mining Company LLC, tract in Presley Branch on Garden Creek, $300,000.00.
August 21 — Dottie Wolford to Rebecca Wolford, tract in Hunt’s Fork on Paw Paw at Knox Creek, deed of gift.
August 21 — Clarence P. Cantrell, etal, to Samantha L. Cooley, life estate tract on Poplar Creek, deed of gift.
August 21 — William Francis Ling II, to Devin Scammell, 1.14 acres at Squire Branch on Slate Creek, $65,000.00.
August 21 — Fannie Mae, to Sonali Investments LLC, 0.26 acre in Dry Tripe Branch on Slate Creek, $27,300.00.
August 22 — Sarah Mae Justus, to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, tract on Slate Creek on Levisa Fork Road, $175,000.00.
August 23 — Angela Deel, etal, to Leroy Davis, etal, 0.25 acre at Mouth of Woosley Branch on Slate Creek, $80,000.00.
August 24 — Christine Childers, to Steven R. Griffey, tracts on Conaway Creek at Dismal River, $90,000.00.
August 25 — Ollie Jane Compton, to Southwest Virginia Mining Company, 67.71 acres at Hale Creek on Dismal River, $35,625.00.
August 25 — James Robert Delong, etal, to Christine Cole, one-fourth acre at Dismal River on Big Sandy River, $3,500.00.
August 28 — Gerald Blake Coleman, to James Curtis Baldwin, undivided interest in 72.8 acres and a half acre on Big Paw Paw Creek on Russell Fork River, $17,000.00.
August 28 — Michael A. Fletcher, to Carl Chapman, tract Right Fork of Garden Creek, $50,000.00.
August 28 — Bridgett M. Hurley, to Danny R. Tiller, tract on Little Fox Creek, deed of gift.
August 28 — Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Geotechnical INC, lot on Enoch’s Branch at Slate Creek on Levisa River, $53,777.00.
August 28 — Frankin Development Funds XII, to NS Retail Holdings LLC, lots on Levisa River, $1,197,368.00.
August 28 — Elva Mae Blankenship to Tiffany Ann Bennett, 3.63 acres in Greenbrier Circle on Russell Fork River, deed of gift.
August 28 — Patricia Lynn Bartley, etal, to Austin Frankin Blankenship, 20 acres at Upper Left-Hand Fork Bull Creek on Levisa River, $10,000,00.
August 29 — James Anderson Lee, to Dinah R. Saur, etal, tracts at Leemaster Fork in Big Prater Creek on Levisa Road, $142,000.00.
August 29 — Lois Owens Wright, etal, to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, .38 acres at Russell Prater Creek on Levisa Fork, $90,000.00.
August 30 — Raymond Andrew Webb, to Gracie Gail Belcher, tract in War Fork on Russell Prater Creek, $8,000.00.
August 30 — Rodney Christopher Rife, to Touria Marie Berrada, 1.30 acres in Chicken Ridge on Garden District, $39,000.00.
August 30 — David S. Horton, to Horton Real Estate LLC, parcels in Buchanan County, $0.
August 31 — Jacquelyn Wrenn Street, to Big Sandy Land Foundation, tracts in Isaacs Branch on Left Hand Fork of Homecreek, $64,500.00.