Poplar Gap Park located in the Southern Gap section of Buchanan County has been the venue for many of Buchanan County’s most memorable events and year by year the park continues to grow.
Since the park’s inception in 1994, Poplar Gap Park has hosted several Buchanan County fairs, little league basketball games, rodeos, weddings, reunions, church events, concerts, birthday parties, Christmas light displays and trunk-or-treats and has been used for several other get-togethers.
But did you know the park, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. till dusk, also features a small par three golf course, a frisbee golf course, a number of large playground sets, a small zip line and its newest attraction, Pickleball Courts?
Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow plastic ball (similar to a whiffle ball) over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction.
Poplar Gap Park which is located in the South Grundy District has been of the utmost importance to South Grundy Supervisor Roger Rife and his wife Susie who has been credited for bringing the majority of the new fun activities to the Park. The Rifes were also instrumental in bringing the first pickleball courts to Buchanan County.
Susie said the pickleball court at Poplar Gap is the only pickleball court in Buchanan County. She said building the courts took a little longer than expected (around three months) as they ran into issues getting the materials needed such as the fencing to complete the project.
Now completed, there are two separate pickleball courts divided by a fence. “Everywhere we go people are telling us how they are excited about the pickleball courts,” Susie added. “Every evening you can come and see people up here (using the courts).”
Roger said the best thing about pickleball is it’s a sport anyone can play no matter how old you are.
Part-time Poplar Gap Park employee Cap Smith said Pickleball paddles and balls are available upon request but asks if someone is interested in checking out the pickleball equipment, they must first contact the office during business hours to reserve the equipment.
“We loan the equipment and check them in and out,” Susie said about the pickleball equipment at the park. “It’s better if everybody brings their own because we are not here all the time.”
Susie said lifelong Buchanan County educator and longtime football and basketball coach Anthony Church has also talked about providing pickleball lessons for his students in the future.
Roger and Susie both agreed that they are always looking to improve the park and said they are especially grateful to all who has generously donated both money and time to the park. As you walk around the park you can see those you has donated pieces of playground equipment as the park places a blue sign with their name on the piece that was donated.
Roger said although there have been some donors throughout the years, the majority of what is in the park has come out of his Parks and Rec account through the county.
“In the last couple of years, we have purchased $100,000 worth of playground equipment,” Roger added.
Smith said the park has something for all ages and the best part, it’s all free.
For families looking for something to do during the summer months that won’t crush a tight budget, plan a trip to Poplar Gap Park.