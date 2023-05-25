Roger paddleball.JPG

South Grundy supervisor Roger Rife plays a game of pickleball on the newly constructed courts at Poplar Gap Park.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Poplar Gap Park located in the Southern Gap section of Buchanan County has been the venue for many of Buchanan County’s most memorable events and year by year the park continues to grow.

Since the park’s inception in 1994, Poplar Gap Park has hosted several Buchanan County fairs, little league basketball games, rodeos, weddings, reunions, church events, concerts, birthday parties, Christmas light displays and trunk-or-treats and has been used for several other get-togethers.

