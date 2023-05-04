Area students were educated about the dangers of fentanyl by first responders during the county’s first Fentanyl Awareness Day.

With a rapid increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States, the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention and Treatment (ASAC), Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Buchanan County Public Schools (BCPS), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Attorney General’s Office and first responders were among the many entities who partnered together to educate area students about the dangers of fentanyl, the long-term effects of substance abuse, mental health topics, and other obstacles facing our youth.

