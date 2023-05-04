Area students were educated about the dangers of fentanyl by first responders during the county’s first Fentanyl Awareness Day.
With a rapid increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States, the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention and Treatment (ASAC), Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Buchanan County Public Schools (BCPS), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Attorney General’s Office and first responders were among the many entities who partnered together to educate area students about the dangers of fentanyl, the long-term effects of substance abuse, mental health topics, and other obstacles facing our youth.
“Fentanyl is becoming a dangerous crisis in our County, and studies show that prevention works when you start with the younger generations,” Buchanan County Commonwealth Attorney Gerald Arrington said. “I am committed to teaching the younger generations of our County about prevention in the hopes that this drug epidemic can be stopped.”
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said the Center for Disease Control reports 250 people die every day from an opioid overdose across the United States.
Featured Local Savings
“Nationwide, we have a serious drug epidemic and unfortunately, Buchanan County has not been left out of that equation,” Sheriff McClanahan said. “Nationally Fentanyl related deaths have consistently risen over the past years, especially among our youth, so helping our youth to understand the crisis is the first step to reversing tragic outcomes. Officers at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are always on the lookout for drug-related activity and I am proud to say that we are seizing more drugs now than we have been able to in the past with help from our two K9 Officers, Kilo and Ala. Buchanan County also has a dedicated Drug Task Force whose members work diligently to get drugs off the street.”
McClanahan said unfortunately drugs will always be a thorn in the side of law enforcement, but prevention and education is often the best and most effective way to reduce drug use, especially among the youth.
“Programs and events such as the Fentanyl Awareness Day that was recently held are beneficial beyond measure, through education, we can make a lasting impact on the minds of young people,” McClanahan added. “By installing in them a good sense of value, good decision-making skills, and by helping them to cope with peer pressure, we are handing them the necessary tools that they will need to face difficult situations that will arise. If you know or think someone is struggling with addiction of any kind, ask them if you can help them. Your concern might be just what they need to start their recovery journey, and your support could make all the difference in their success.”
Buchanan County interim superintendent Sherry Fletcher said the Fentanyl Awareness Day was successful and wanted to commend everyone for coming together to help educate BCPS students about the real-life consequences of illicit drugs.