The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors cracked down on old, dilapidated structures with an amendment to the Repair or Removal of Dangerous Structure Ordinance.
Following a public hearing, Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner made a motion which was seconded by North Grundy supervisor Carroll Branham and unanimously approved by the board to amend its Repair or Removal of Dangerous Structure ordinance to include giving the county authority to deem an abandoned structure that is an imminent and immediate threat to life or property as a public nuisance, and then allow the county to either abate, raze or remove such public nuisances and may bring an action against the responsible party to recover the necessary costs incurred for the removal and disposal of the structure.
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors attorney Lee Moise said the amendment will allow the county to get the structure removed quicker once the courts get involved. If the owners of the structure are unknow, the county may proceed to abate said public nuisances after running a notice in the paper of general circulation in the county for two consecutive weeks.
Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins said if a flood victim needs their home torn down then they can contact the county who has a program in place to cover the cost of removing and disposing of structures including homes that had been flooded. Adkins noted that there is no charge for flood victims who contact the county and encourages them to do so.
“Flood victims is a voluntary basis, they will sign a prescriptive easement for us to come on their property and in turn we will take the house down and clean that site up at no cost,” Adkins said. “The other part of this is people just moved or simply let their house run down or abandon it. We are going through the court process to legal go in and take them down and then send them (structure owner) a bill for it.”
Adkins said he also wants the public to know that if you get awarded 175 percent of the Department of Community Housing Development money because you are a flood victim with a total loss, you are not going to get money from the Army Corps of Engineers program. “Get your 175 percent, it’s the best deal out there and then allow the county to come in and take those structures down,” Adkins added. “Otherwise, you are going to get into a situation where the county may come in and charge you to do it. It is going to get taken down either way and not be an eye sore for the folks that is left in Guesses Fork.”
In other business, the board approved the following coyote claims:
• Bryant Compton (one claim)
• Tim Stiltner (two claims)
• Ralph Ratliff (one claim)
Additionally, the board ratified the following temporary part-time weed cutters and Council Pool employees: