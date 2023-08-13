The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors cracked down on old, dilapidated structures with an amendment to the Repair or Removal of Dangerous Structure Ordinance.

Following a public hearing, Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner made a motion which was seconded by North Grundy supervisor Carroll Branham and unanimously approved by the board to amend its Repair or Removal of Dangerous Structure ordinance to include giving the county authority to deem an abandoned structure that is an imminent and immediate threat to life or property as a public nuisance, and then allow the county to either abate, raze or remove such public nuisances and may bring an action against the responsible party to recover the necessary costs incurred for the removal and disposal of the structure.

