Buchanan County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance making it against the law to play loud music late at night.
Following a public hearing during the supervisor’s Sept. 11, meeting, in which members of the public spoke on the issue, the supervisors voted unanimously to pass a noise ordinance prohibiting loud music from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., nightly.
During the public hearing, Buchanan County resident Bradley Scarberry, who lives in the Hunts Fork section of Hurley spoke on behalf of keeping the ordinance, which was originally passed as an emergency ordinance during the supervisor’s Aug. 7, meeting.
Scarberry thanked the supervisors for passing the emergency ordinance and asked the board to make the ordinance permanent.
“It is not there to take away any resident rights,” Scarberry said.
“It is there to protect somebody’s rights. If we don’t get this pass, the next individual, whoever it may be, have a problem, you got to wait the first Monday of the month to come over here and plead a case and hope you guys adopt another emergency ordinance. I don’t think it is right. I think every resident should have that protection.”
Scarberry said when the emergency ordinance he requested in August was adopted; the issue he was having with his own noise complaint ended. He said the neighbor to whom the complaint was made on was really nice to him and said if he played his music loud during those hours again, he would go to jail.
During the public hearing, Buchanan County resident Terry Colley also spoke about the ordinance. Colley said he did not have a problem with the ordinance and asked Buchanan County Board of Supervisor’s attorney Lee Moise what section 13.2 which reads only exceptions from this article and this section is reserved.
“It is just reserved for future use if the board ever decides to use it for future use,” Moise said. “There really can’t be any exceptions because there is only one thing covered in that ordinance and that’s basically loud music from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.”
Knox supervisor Trey Adkins said he wants it to be clear, this ordinance is music only and does not include a coal truck coming out of a hollow nor a horse show — just music.
In other business, Rocklick supervisor Craig Stiltner made a motion, which was seconded by Adkins and unanimously approved by the board to provide support and assistance to People Incorporated of Virginia Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Program and support and assistance to victims of violence in any way possible.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a one-time bonus of $4,531.87 to Buchanan County Public Works department employees whose salary is paid by local funds.
Following a public hearing in which Buchanan County Public Works director Benji Looney said the bonus was originally paid as an error in payroll during the Whitewood flood and requested for the board to honor the one-time payment.
“It is just correcting a mistake and this is the easiest way to do that,” Looney said. “These are the employees who are called out at all hours of the night that cuts a tree when it is down.”