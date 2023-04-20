In most situations, dispatchers are truly the first “first responder” and their actions are critical to Emergency Medical Services both in route and on the scene.
On April 12 two Buchanan County 911 dispatchers received awards for their heroism in assisting a frantic caller on March 3 on Old Grissom Creek in Buchanan County with CPR instruction and ultimately keeping an unresponsive patient alive until Oakwood Rescue arrived on site to take over.
Two-year veteran Buchanan County dispatcher Josh Stiltner received the prestigious Meritorious Service Award, one of the top awards for first responders and Megan Stump (started July 2022) received the Meritorious Service Award for her role in the event.
Stump who answered the call said the call was made by a female and she explained there was an unresponsive male that was not breathing. Stump, who was not certified to provide CPR assistance by phone quickly referred Stiltner on the call.
Stiltner said he got on the phone with the female caller and asked her if she knew CPR. The caller said they have done CPR in the past but would feel more comfortable if someone would walk her through the process.
“I instructed her to give 30 compressions and two breaths,” Stiltner said. “I told her just to continue doing that until someone arrived on scene to help. I said I know it is tiresome but this was the best thing we could possibly do for him.”
Stiltner added that he gathered medical history and provided that data to the ambulance crew before they arrived on scene.
Stiltner said it took Oakwood Rescue approximately 25 minutes to arrive on scene.
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan presented both Stiltner and Stump with their awards during a presentation at the Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday.
“You all done a fabulous job on the CPR that saved the gentleman on the call on Mar 3, 2023,” Sheriff McClanahan said during the presentation. “We have decided to give you all an award. I am super proud of you guys and what better week to present you all with this than this week.” McClanahan was referring to last week which was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week/Dispatcher Appreciation Week.
Oakwood Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Cook was on the call and provided a recommendation letter to Chief Dispatcher and Buchanan County 911 Coordinator Carrie Owens requesting both Stiltner and Stump to be recognized.
In the recommendation letter, Cook said the location was outside his primary response zone which resulted in a delayed response. “The two individuals (Stiltner and Stump) demonstrated excellent communications with the units responding,” Cook said in the letter. “This information helped providers establish a “game plan” prior to and once on-scene and allowed them to have the appropriate equipment needed to meet the patient’s needs. The patient had a positive outcome and I believe this was due in part to the pre-instructions that were delivered. I wanted to take a moment and make sure these Telecommunicators were recognized for a job well done.”
During the presentation on Wednesday, Cook reiterated that he greatly appreciated the information that was passed along to us. “For us to respond with no information is horrible,” Cook said. “You all provided our crew with information that we took right in the house. We had an idea of what was going on and to me that meant the world. I feel in my opinion and in my capacity that it made a difference in a person’s life. In that moment it was worth it to him and his family that he got to see another day. ”
The training that Stiltner and Stump used to provide assistance to the caller was called Emergency Medical Dispatch or EMD. EMD is an advanced form of dispatch communications based on specific training and established protocols to help provide initial medical assistance over the telephone until Emergency Medical Service resources arrive on the scene.