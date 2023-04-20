In most situations, dispatchers are truly the first “first responder” and their actions are critical to Emergency Medical Services both in route and on the scene.

On April 12 two Buchanan County 911 dispatchers received awards for their heroism in assisting a frantic caller on March 3 on Old Grissom Creek in Buchanan County with CPR instruction and ultimately keeping an unresponsive patient alive until Oakwood Rescue arrived on site to take over.

