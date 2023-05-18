Council High School graduating Class of 2023 will hold its commencement ceremonies May 30, 2023, at 6 p.m., at Council High School.
Baccalaureate services for the Class of 2023 will be held on May 21 at 2 p.m. at Council High School.
The Valedictorian for the Council High School graduating Class of 2023 is Morgan Cheyenne Bowman, daughter of Robert and Shelby Bowman. After high school, Bowman plans to attend Berea College and major in Psychology. She is a member of the Key Club, Beta Club, CHS Drama, and Upward Bound.
The Class of 2023 salutatorian is LaSha Hope Barton. LaSha is the granddaughter of Gerald and Chantay Davidson and Rick and Dean Barton. Her plans are to attend Southwest Virginia Community College and obtain a certificate in welding. Later in life, she hopes to attend Penn Foster College to become a Veterinary Technician.
Graduating third is Isaac Nathaniel Hess, son of Tim and Denise Hess. After graduating, Hess plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in their engineering program. He plans to transfer to a four-year university to complete his degree. He is a member of the Key Club, Student Council Association, Future Business Leaders of America, CHS Drama, and Beta Club.
Ranked fourth is Cody Wayne Ratliff, son of Karen Ratliff and Tony Ratliff. Ratliff plans to go to college before joining the workforce.
Graduating fifth is Jade Musick, granddaughter of Giles and Gail Musick. After graduation, Trinity plans to attend college to become a dental hygienist.
Ranked sixth is Hailey Dean Looney, daughter of Britteney and Timothy Looney. She plans to explore career options while attending Southwest Virginia Community College. She is a member of Upward Bound.
Graduating seventh is Kaylee Brooke Deel, daughter of Misty Deel and Keith Deel. After graduation, Kaylee plans to take her boards to become a certified pharmacy technician and pursue a career in that field.
Number eight is Matthew Ryan Austin. Austin will attend Southwest Virginia Community College as part of their engineering program. He will then transfer to a four-year university to complete his degree. He is a member of the CHS Robotics Team, Upward Bound, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council Association, Key Club, and Beta Club. He is also a member of the Council Volunteer Fire Department.
Ranked ninth is Dylan Reid Boyd, son of Stephanie and Jason Boyd. Boyd has plans to go to college and start a career.
Graduating tenth is Wesley Harvey Harris, son of Wes Harris and Jennifer Beavers and the grandson of Shirley O’Quinn. Harris is a member of the CHS Robotics Team and Upward Bound. He currently works as a CNA and is a member of the Council Volunteer Fire Department. After graduation, Wes plans to obtain his EMT certification through Southwest Virginia Community College.
Other members of the Council High School graduating Class of 2023 include Carrie Nicole Coleman, Joseph Kaden Coleman, Kedrick Clint Coleman, Jescenia Bell Duty, Sebastian Hargis, Jasmine Ann Harris, Rachel Marie Holman, Benjamin Michael Johnson, Aiyana Catori Keene, Mackenzie Nichole McMahan, Jonathan Michael Owens II, McKenzie Breann Street, Jason Allen Tiller Junior and Sabrina Ann Willard.