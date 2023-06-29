The Coronado expansion project expects to bring approximately 181 jobs at its Buchanan Mine.
The Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority in a unanimous vote (IDA member Wade McGeorge was not in attendance) entered into an agreement with Coronado Coal Company that gives the coal company tax breaks during its expansion project.
“Coronado is expanding their operations by making a substantial investment of $169 million plus to upgrade their infrastructure and their facilities here in Buchanan County,” Industrial Development Authority attorney Vern Presley said. “That in turn is obviously going to increase the taxes that they pay and the machinery and tool tax for instance.”
Buchanan County has sponsored and received a grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority (VEDPA) in the amount of $3,525,000. The grant money was issued through the VEDPA’s Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and the county will award the money to Coronado as an incentive to encourage the metallurgical coal mining facility which has active mines in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties to make the investment in the project.
In the agreement, Coronado will be subject to reporting requirements to the VEDPA, Buchanan County Board of Supervisors as well as the county IDA. If Coronado meets its reporting requirements, the county is required to make appropriations each year to the IDA and in return, the IDA will provide Coronado with grants to offset the increase in local taxes. If Coronado does not meet the requirements in the performance agreement, the amount of incentive shall be reduced in the same proportion.
The estimated average wage per job is expected to be $108,254 per year.