CNX Resources Loan Closing.JPG

The loan was closed Friday between the Tazewell County IDA and VCEDA for $900,000 that the Tazewell County IDA then provided to assist CNX Resources in the relocation and expansion of the gas company’s Virginia headquarters. On hand for the closing were, from left, Seth White, of RPB Properties; Del. Will Morefield; VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher; Tazewell County IDA Chairman Kyle Hurt; CNX Resources Vice President of Virginia Operations Brian Green; Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Shanna Plaster; Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young; Tazewell County Economic Development Director Tim Danielson; and Tazewell County Supervisor Andy Hrovatic.

 Submitted photo

Sixty-seven retained jobs and eight new full-time positions will come to Richlands as a $900,000 loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority will be used to assist CNX Resources in the relocation and expansion of the gas company’s Virginia headquarters.

As part of the agreement, Tazewell County IDA is purchasing some 121 acres of land in Tazewell from the company, giving the IDA property it can use for future economic development.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you