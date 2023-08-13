GRUNDY, Va., — Backpacks with starter school supplies for students in grades k-12 were delivered to Mountain Mission School in Grundy last week by representatives of CNX Resources.

Brian Green, vice president of Virginia operations; and Nathan Horne, director of midstream operations, made the delivery to the school, meeting with MMS President Chris Mitchell and MMS Principal Jessica Hertzog. While there, they also took a brief tour of Hurley Hall, which has been undergoing renovations at the 102-year-old school.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you