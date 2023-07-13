The 2023 Council High School Envirothon recently participated in the Virginia Envirothon Competition on the campus of Virginia State University in Petersburg. Members of the team from left are Jacob Ray, Connor Elswick, Jalen Bostic (lying down), Mykenzie Ratliff and Evan Brown.
Council High School Envirothon members Jacob Ray and Mykenzie Ratliff are giving a presentation at the Virginia Envirothon Competition in late May at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
For the second consecutive year, environmentally conscious teens from Council High School make it to the Virginia Envirothon competition.
The Council High School (CHS) Envirothon team placed 13th in the Virginia Envirothon Competition held on May 21-22 at Virginia State University in Petersburg. During the competition, students placed eleventh overall in aquatics out of 20 different teams from around the Commonwealth.
CHS represented the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District (BSSWC) at the state competition. The 2023 CHS Envirothon team included Jalen Bostic (sophomore), Evan Brown (sophomore), Connor Elswick (freshman), Mykenzie Ratliff (sophomore) and Jacob Ray (freshman). The sponsors of the Envirothon team are Amanda Dorton and Chad Penley.
Prior to the state competition, CHS Envirothon team placed first in wildlife with a perfect score and second in forestry at the Area IV Competition held on April 20 at the Coalfield Agricultural Center in Clintwood.
During the state competition, teams are asked to prepare and present an oral presentation to show knowledge and critical thinking skills related to a special topic and possible real-world scenarios.
The topic for this year’s competition touched on climate change. Students were required to research and present solutions to help Hopewell City combat impending climate change. In addition to the special topic and oral presentation, students demonstrated their knowledge in soils, wildlife, aquatics, forestry and the special topic through a series of tests. The students were treated with a brief driving tour of Virginia Tech’s campus on the ride home.
BSSWC District Manager and Education Specialist Jeanne Presley, Jackie Rosenberger (Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources), Emerson Kirby (NRCS), Greg Estoll (Department of Forestry), David Owens, Matthew Austin and sponsors Amanda Dorton and Chad Penley each played a vital role in preparing the team for this year’s competition.