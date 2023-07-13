For the second consecutive year, environmentally conscious teens from Council High School make it to the Virginia Envirothon competition.

The Council High School (CHS) Envirothon team placed 13th in the Virginia Envirothon Competition held on May 21-22 at Virginia State University in Petersburg. During the competition, students placed eleventh overall in aquatics out of 20 different teams from around the Commonwealth.

