The Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Heritage festival and fundraiser hosted by the C&O Historical Society is coming to the C&O Railway Heritage museum in Clifton Forge on June 10-11 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

This annual two-day fundraising event, presented by the 54 year-old non-profit organization, preserves and shares the transportation history of the iconic Chesapeake & Ohio Railway.

