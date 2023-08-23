The Russell County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon was held on Aug. 16 at the Manor at Breckenridge in Hansonville.
Part of the annual event is the presentation of the Betty O’Quinn Award, which honors those who have a strong commitment to businesses in Russell County. This year’s recipient was Melissa Kiser of Kiser Trucking who promotes the annual Big Rig Showdown in Lebanon.
Kiser was presented with the Betty O’Quinn Award by Sharon Vandyke. “Melissa worked tirelessly for the Big Rig Showdown,” Vandyke said. “Starting in January, she’ll be working on it again for next year.”
Vandyke said the event “brought in tons of people” to Russell County. While in the area, the visitors shopped at local businesses, thus making a positive impact on the county’s economy.
Vandyke also praised Kiser for donating the proceeds of the Big Rig Showdown to local non-profit organizations, namely the GO Team of Rosedale Baptist Church and The Friends of Honaker. This year, Vandyke said, the Big Rig Showdown raised approximately $32,000.
Chamber members also heard from Tate Jackson regarding the LEAD program. The leadership program allows participants to learn about their own personalities and how they interact with others. The program is also designed to help businesses interact with other businesses, government agencies and non-profit organizations.
The Chamber’s Angela Carpenter will be meeting with Russell County Superintendent of Public Schools Kim Hooker later this month about possibly bringing the program to students.
“It is really scary to be 16, 17, 18-years-old and asking, ‘what do I want to do?’” Jackson said. The LEAD program, Jackson said, would open up new possibilities to students and help them remain in the county while making a good living for themselves.
Israel O’Quinn, who represents the 44th District in the Virginia General Assembly also spoke at the luncheon. He echoed Jackson’s hope of keeping the next generation in Russell County.
“I’m sure we all get tired of educating our students in Russell County and then shipping them off to Charlotte, Nashville or Atlanta,” he said.
O’Quinn pointed to recent studies showing that Virginia was ranked number one in the nation in terms of education. He said the 7th District, which is comprised of Southwest Virginia, always performs at the top of such studies. “That’s a pretty good block to build off of,” he said.
O’Quinn explained that economic development was far more than just trying to recruit new businesses to an area. He said industries want to know about the area they potentially could move to and that the Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in that effort.
“They want to know what the current economic ecosystem is like,” he said. “They want to know how businesses are doing. And that’s where the Chamber comes into play.”
Following the luncheon, members were invited to tour The Manor at Breckenridge. The manor is a restored 1700s estate that hosts weddings, receptions, birthday parties and other events.