Melissa Kiser.jpg

Melissa Kiser was the 2023 recipient of the Russell County Chamber of Commerce Betty O'Quinn Award.  

 Shawn Street | Lebanon News

The Russell County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon was held on Aug. 16 at the Manor at Breckenridge in Hansonville.

Part of the annual event is the presentation of the Betty O’Quinn Award, which honors those who have a strong commitment to businesses in Russell County. This year’s recipient was Melissa Kiser of Kiser Trucking who promotes the annual Big Rig Showdown in Lebanon.

