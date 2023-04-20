In honor of April being recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month, Grundy Women’s Club invited special guest April Morefield to speak at the GWC’s April 3 meeting held at Bellicino’s in Grundy.

Morefield is the Executive Director of the CARE Center of Southwest Virginia which is a children’s advocacy organization that prevents and/or reduce the incidence and trauma of child maltreatment and provides support to families through education and to be a voice for children in court through trained volunteer advocates.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you