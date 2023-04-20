In honor of April being recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month, Grundy Women’s Club invited special guest April Morefield to speak at the GWC’s April 3 meeting held at Bellicino’s in Grundy.
Morefield is the Executive Director of the CARE Center of Southwest Virginia which is a children’s advocacy organization that prevents and/or reduce the incidence and trauma of child maltreatment and provides support to families through education and to be a voice for children in court through trained volunteer advocates.
The center also partners with all local Department of Social Services to provide forensic exams to children at the center. CARE also partners with local police departments, commonwealth attorney’s offices, mental health care professionals and local hospitals providing sexual assault examinations for children.
Morefield, introduced by club woman Nikki Stiltner and her message was to place emphasis on the importance of community involvement in providing services required to offer assistance to those in need.
“She reminded us that “Children Are Our Treasure” as she presented an impressive slide presentation showing progress being made in Southwest Virginia,” Club President Sandy Stiltner stated.
Stiltner also noted that GWC was ready to offer assistance whenever possible.
Morefield, a Buchanan County native said in an interview with the Mountaineer last Friday that growing up in Buchanan County she was always in awe of the Grundy Women’s Club and was honored to be asked to speak by Nikki Stiltner about the CARE Center and Harper’s Home.
“The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month,” Morefield said. “I enjoyed presenting to the group and helping the ladies gain a better understanding of how prevalent child abuse is in their community and the needs of victimized children. I was able to visit with long-time members of the club such as Ginger Robertson, Sandy Stiltner, Judy Holland, Betty Shields and Bertha Street.”
Morefield said when reflecting upon her childhood in Buchanan County, the ladies of the GWC were her role models and that many of them are still projecting that role on young women in the community.
“I’m proud of the work the Grundy Women’s Club has done for many years,” Morefield added. “Their commitment to the community is outstanding. The club has made a donation to the CARE Center, as well purchased snacks and items for victimized children. They are currently working with us to identify a home that can be used for Harper’s Home in the Buchanan County area. We are very appreciative to have their support and look forward to a continued partnership.”
In other club business, Sandy Stiltner reported on the successful GFWC Southwestern District Meeting hosted by the Grundy club on April 1 in the fellowship hall of Grundy Baptist Church. The Grundy club won awards in Arts, Environment, Membership, Communications, Legislation and Women’s History and Resource Center. Sandy Stiltner also thanked the members for their enthusiasm and participation.
The next meeting of the GFWC Grundy Woman’s Club will be May 1 at Peking Restaurant. During that meeting, the club will host the annual College Shower for two deserving high school graduates that are college bound.
Morefield can be reached at Morefield,aprilmorefield@gmail.com.