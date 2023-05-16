It is an honor for any judge to have his portrait hung in a courtroom.
On May 11, 2023, the honorable Judge Don McGlothlin received that honor in front of family and friends during a ceremony inside the Russell County Court House.
“It’s truly a pleasure and an honor to serve the entire four-county area in the past years as a judge,” McGlothlin who also spent time as a traveling judge said. “I just want to tell everybody that appreciate your support of me during all those years and I certainly appreciate you being here today. I hope that something I did has helped the court system, it was certainly my attempt to do that. I enjoyed the job.”
Among the guest speakers for the event which included former prosecutors and judges was Buchanan County attorney Tom Scott, who has been a long-time friend of Judge McGlothlin.
Scott shared many memories of McGlothlin, whom he constantly referred to as a great friend. Scott said he met Don McGlothin Jr., in about 1977 in Grundy. McGlothlin who had served in the United States Army had returned to Grundy to practice law with his father Don McGlothlin Sr., in the McGlothlin Law Firm with fellow Buchanan County lawyer and founder of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy Mickey McGlothlin when the two met.
Scott talked about traveling with McGlothlin to Alabama to take depositions on a case they were working on together and decided to schedule the trip to coincide with the Alabama and Tennessee football game. He also shared stories about getting lost when the two were serving on the board of the William King Art Center.
“The man’s honesty and integrity are above reproached,” Scott said about McGlothlin. “His judicial rulings in court were crisp and most the time correct (said jokingly). Whether I agreed with him or not, I think all of the lawyers in the room who had the privilege would tell you that he was always fair, that he was very sharp, that he was intelligent and he had the character it took to get the temperament to be a judge. For that I am grateful.”
Scott also introduced McGlothlin’s’ sons who were in attendance, Shawn a pharmacist in Boone, North Carolina and Nathan a standout football player at Lebanon High School and Princeton University before graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law and becoming an attorney.
Scott also told the story of McGlothlin’s son Ryan who graduated first in class at Lebanon High School and went on to William and Mary and became a member of the honor society Phi Beta Kappa.
He would later attend Stanford University to earn his doctorate degree but following the Sept 11, 2021, attack on the World Trade Center, Ryan decided to take a leave of absence and join the Marine Corp. He then decided to join the infantry after officer school against his family’s wishes, but Ryan aspired to become a commandant and he knew he had to join the infantry in order to do so. On Nov 16, 2005, Ryan’s platoon took on heavy fire, killing many and a grenade was thrown near Ryan and a group of fellow soldiers when Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice, diving on the grenade saving others while losing his own life.
Several other members of the audience spoke about McGlothlin’s’ character and the strict punishments that he handed down but one word each person used when describing McGlothlin was fair.
McGlothlin may be stepping down from the bench which he resided for nearly four decades as a circuit court judge but will continue practicing law in Russell County.