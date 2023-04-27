Mountain Valley, a newly formed band, is creating a sound that has quickly made them the most in demand group in the area.
Buchanan County residents Cody Kennedy, Brandon Lyall and Zack Belcher each bring a very different style of music to the group.
“We are all very different musicians,” explains Lyall. “Zack is a metal drummer and Cody is a traditional musician and then put me in the middle of all of that and it makes the most unorthodox country arrangement you’ve ever heard.”
Lyall’s work on the bass is unusual because in many songs he effectively plays lead, though the overall sound of the band is most influenced by lead singer Cody Kennedy.
“We enjoy playing music and we are all friends,” said Kennedy. “We have known each other basically since childhood and grew up down toward the Rocklick side of the county.”
That friendship and familiarity has helped in their collaboration.
“We are similar, but we have different influences and that has given us an organic mash up,” observes Kennedy. “You have to have an open mind and think of things in different ways and go about it in a different approach. That gives us an edge.”
Kennedy has made a name for himself performing solo acoustic sets across the region. His Facebook videos have showcased his wide ranging musical interests. In addition, a performance of “Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone” recorded in front of the closed Hardee’s in Grundy highlights his sense of humor.
His talent has attracted a lot of attention and the band is helping it grow and find an even larger audience.
“Cody’s lyrics, writing style, and just musical style is the main focal point of the band up to this point,” said Lyall. “We have taken these vastly different sounds and have put them behind an idea.”
Comparisons to country music star and eastern Kentucky native Chris Stapleton are hard not to make. Both Kennedy and Stapleton are Appalachian natives, original songwriters and possess gravelly, bluesy voices.
Kennedy’s voice shines in his original song “Shel”, inspired by author Shel Silverstein’s Where the Sidewalk Ends and “When It Comes to You”. Both songs have videos that can be viewed on YouTube.
The members’ enthusiasm for music has been with them since a young age. Both Kennedy and Lyall point to their fathers as influencing their interest in music.
“The earliest memory I’ve got is of Dad playing the guitar in the living room,” remembers Lyall. “He would always pick out “The Wildwood Flower (The classic Carter Family song). I think back to that and stories he told about how he was in the band in school and played trumpet. It was something I aspired to do because it was something Dad always did.”
As a sixth grader at Riverview Elementary Middle School, Lyall joined the school band under the direction of Pete Marcum. Kennedy soon followed. Lyall played the trumpet and Kennedy the saxophone for the Grundy High School band. Thus, making Mountain Valley the second band they played in together.
While the lessons learned in the school’s band made an impact on Kennedy, it was his father’s musical taste that was his first influence.
“Growing up my Dad listened to a lot of bluegrass,” remembers Kennedy. “So I got to hear the Stanley Brothers and Larry Sparks. I didn’t quite know what I was hearing. I was only five or six years old, but it sounded so odd compared to most other music. I had heard more popped up songs and then you hear something so stripped down like bluegrass music. There isn’t a way to fake it.”
The search for authentic and talented musicians led Kennedy to study the guitar playing of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.
“I was sitting there thinking this is like bluegrass but with a different culture,” said Kennedy. “The blues came out of the African American culture of the Deep South and a lot of bluegrass came out of the isolated mountains of Appalachia. At its core, it’s similar to what it does and symbolizes.”
Music has also been very important to Mountain Valley drummer Zack Belcher. His passion for playing is found in a very personal connection.
“Music has saved my life on more than one occasion, it’s my safe haven,” said Belcher. “I truly don’t know where or what I would be in life had I never found it.”
Individually, the band found their love of music but collectively, they are taking that love of music and growing together.
“I still have a lot more I want to learn,” says Kennedy. “I still get amazed when I see someone who is really good at what they do. That has always been the biggest test for me. When you play live you have to know your stuff and you have to do it right. That is what is so awesome about so many bluegrass musicians and country musicians. They are so fluid about what they are doing.”
To see Mountain Valley perform is to see a young band coming into their own. In addition to hearing original songs written by Kennedy, the audience can expect spirited covers of such classic songs as “Whipping Post” by the Allman Brothers and “The Well” by The Marcus King Band.
When asked about what they wanted for the future of the band they all said they wanted to just keep playing.
“I’m not a person who seeks fame,” asserts Kennedy, “but I would like to get to the point where I can play full time.”
Belcher’s joyful playing is something he wants the audience to share with him.
“My hope for this band is for it to grow successfully, and for us to put as many smiles on peoples faces as we can,” said Belcher. “All the money in the world wouldn’t replace what satisfaction smiling fans bring me.”
The band had a well received performance at Hillbilly Days in Pikeville, Kentucky. The large festival was headlined by country music legend Trace Adkins.
Cody Kennedy will be performing an acoustic set at the Buchanan County Public Library Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 1 P.M. The performance is free and open to the public.
For more information on Mountain Valley’s upcoming performances visit the band’s Facebook page.