There are no marriage licenses to report this week.
Deeds recordedChanges in the Buchanan County Circuit Court record keeping system have resulted in a weekly electronic deed report not being available. As a result, deed transfer information is now only available in an electronic format once monthly. Deeds recorded in the month of March were as follows:
March 1 — Ruby S. McClanahan to Janice McClanahan Keene, et al., tracts on Looney’s Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 1 — Garman Rice to Garman Rice, et al., 22.10 aces on Deel Fork, Bull Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 2 — Rodney D. Taylor, et al., to Mitchell Counts, 0.8 acres on Contrary Creek of Levisa River, $2,000.000.
March 6 — Barrett Cecil Justus, et al., to Barrett Cecil Justus, et al., tract in Knox District, deed of gift.
March 6 — Elk View Farms LLC to Richard Justus, tract on Trace Fork of Big Prater Creek, $10,000.00.
March 6 — Scotty Clinton Swiney, et al., to Travis Scott Swiney, et al., 1 acre on righthand fork of Greenbriar Creek of Russell Fork River, deed of gift.
March 6 — Gregory Allen McClanahan to Jacob Conner McClanahan, 4 acres on White Oak Branch, Slate Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 6 — Michael E. Childress, et al., to Justin E. Childress, 4 lots on Grassy Creek of Russell Fork River, deed of gift.
March 6 — Diana Rose Owens to Edward Davis, 0.254 acres on Garden Creek of Levisa River, $35,000.00.
March 6 — Amanda Megan Tuhacek to Sonali Investments LLC, lots on main Garden Creek, $35,000.00.
March 7 — Susan Kay Mutter Bradley, Tr. to Pocahontas Gas LLC, 34 acres on Trace Fork, Garden Creek of Levisa River, $87,000.00.
March 7 — Rhoda Marie Dotson, et al., to Patricia Gail Hurley, two tracts on Garden Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 7 — Peggy B. Fletcher to Hermann P. Fletcher, 1/2 undivided interest in tract on Long Branch of Dismal River, deed of gift.
March 8 — Vada Stiltner to Hershel Stiltner, et al., tract on Gum Branch, left hand fork of Garden Creek, deed of gift.
March 8 — Gary C. Shortridge, aka, to Walter A. Powell, et al., lots at Long Bottom, Town of Grundy, $195,000.00.
March 9 — Jerlene Sue Yates Bell to Joan Mullins Davis, et al., tract on Little Prater Creek of Levisa River, $62,400.00.
March 9 — Jerlene Sue Yates Bell to Joan Mullins Davis, et al., 13 acres on Little Prater Creek of Levisa River, $2,600.00.
March 9 — Patricia Stacy, et al., to Cinderalla Hens Snellenburger, 5 acres on Knox Creek, $4,000.00.
March 10 — Freddie Bernard O’Quinn, et al., to Necole Evon Bowman, tract on Hurricane Creek, Russell Fork of Big Sandy River, $5,000.00.
March 10 — Lee Ann Zolman to Billy Ray Parker, et al., 1.11 acres on Woosley Branch, Slate Creek, $25,000.00.
March 10 — Joyce A. McComas to David Schuler, et al., 1/2 acres on Knox Creek, $74,700.00.
March 13 — Thomas Robert Bower II to Anita Louise Rakes, tract on upper Rock House Branch, $25,000.00.
March 13 — Gregory Lyn Deel, et al., to Darell Gene Boyd, et al., tract on Little Fox Creek, $3,000.00.
March 13 — Leon Chaney Stollings to Dustin Stinson, 0.83 acres on Upper Mill Branch, Slate Creek of Levisa River, $50,000.00.
March 14 — Donna Denise Duty to Sena Bell Duty Charles, et al., tract on Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane District, deed of gift.
March 15 — Breck Keith Stiltner, et al., to Black Diamond Co., tract on Rock Lick Creek of Levisa River, $150,000.00.
March 16 — Linda Lou Potter, et al., to Matthew Lawrence Graham, et al., 15 acres on Pounding Mill Branch, Knox Creek, deed of gift.
March 16 — Charles N. Wysor, Jr. to Marty Teves Dale, 3 tracts on Grassy Creek of Russell Fork River, $90,000.00.
March 17 — Lora Rochelle Hall, et al., to Clear Skies Properties LLC, tract at Hurley Heights in Knox District, $68,000.00.
March 17 — Gregory Lynn Deel, et al., to Logan Boyd, et al., tract on Russell Fork River, Prater District, $85,000.00.
March 21 — Danny Whitt to Jonathan David Hughes, et al., tract on Levisa River, mouth of Poplar Creek, $1,000.00.
March 21 — Melissa M. Taylor, et al., to Joshua Boyd, et al., tract on Russell Fork, $10,000.00.
March 21 — Melissa Dawn Oil Cork, et al., to Wayne Davis, 4.41 acres on Levisa River, Garden District, recording taxes paid.
March 22 — Jody Keith Thomas to Andrew Chase Stiltnr, et al., 2 and 1/2 acres on Little Paw Paw Creek of Russell Fork River, $70,000.00.
March 23 — Christopher Mark Whited II to Ruby Keene, 0.16 acres at Vansant, deed of gift.
March 23 — Jessie Don Elswick, et al., to Jessie Don Elswick, 5 lots on Big Prater Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 23 — Harley Lee Wilson, et al., to Jimmy Lee Wilson, et al., 1/2 undivided interest 9 and 3/4 acres on Russell Fork, deed of gift.
March 24 — Leona Wolford to Christopher Stump, 1/3 acre on Deel Fork, Bull Creek near mouth of Laurel Lick Branch, $100.00.
March 24 — Pamela Sue Slone to Cmily Cline, et al., 5 acres on left fork of Paw Paw Fork, Knox Creek, deed of gift.
March 27 — Calvin Carlis Stacy, et al., to Calvin Carlis Stacy, et al., 0.28 acres on Stone Coal Branch, Slate Creek, deed of gift.
March 27 — John L. Addison, et al., to Joey Dean Addison, et al., parcels on Garden Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 28 — Auty Darris Looney, et al., to John Peter Lucia, 3 tracts on Levisa River, mouth of Bull Creek, $50,000.00.
March 28 — John Henry Stanley, aka, to Paul Edward Westberry, 16.9 acres on Contrary Creek, New Garden District, $32,000.00.
March 28 — Emery Hess, et al., to Jason Chad Hess, parcels in Buchanan County, life estate, deed of gift.
March 28 — Emery Hess, et al., to Justin Emery Hess, parcels in Buchanan County, life estate, deed of gift.
March 29 — Industrial Development Authority to Appalachian Regional Law School, property on Slate Creek, $10.00.
March 29 — Jackie Lee Hales to Jackie Lynn Stacy, lot on Levisa River, below Rock Lick Creek, deed of gift.
March 30 — Jonathan David Hughes, et al., to Ronnie Lee Stilnter, et al, 1/2 acre at mouth of Poplar Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
March 30 — Steven R. Breeding, co tr., to Nature Conservancy, tracts in Buchanan County, $278,878.97.
March 30 — Beverly Ruth Cox Tiller, tr., to Nature Conservancy, tracts in Buchanan County, $12,996.48.
March 30 — Roger Lee Blankenship, et al., to Terry Cline, et al., tract at mouth of Lick Branch, upper side of Knox Creek, deed of gift.
March 31 — Frankie Ray Lester, et al., to Randal Keith Lester, et al., 3 and 1/2 acres right hand fork of Guesses Fork Road, Hurley, VA, $6,000.00.