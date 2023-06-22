The following public records were obtained through the Buchanan Courthouse from the month of May, 2013 and include marriage license requests and deeds recorded.
Marriage Licenses
Jerry Douglas Coleman, 27 and Briana Dawn Harris, 27, both of Hurley, May 25, 2023.
Darren Blake Thomas, 25, and Jordan Leigh Britt, 22, both of Oakwood, May 26, 2023.
Anthony Jacob Foltz, 25, and Lanie Masel Craig, 25, both of Grundy, May 24, 2023.
Kenton Drake Presley, 25, and Brandy Lea Morrison, 27, both of Christiansburg VA, May 20, 2023.
Bobby Joey Stiltner, 51, and Dorothy Lynn Poseno, 53, both of Grundy, May 20, 2023.
Robert Edward Keene, 31, and Brani Nicole Justus, 32, both of Grundy, June 4, 2023.
Jacob Allen Fletcher, 25, and Jenna Rene Brown, 24, both of Haysi, June 3, 2023.
Austin Wade Vance, 21, and Terri Layne Bandy, 19, both of Grundy, June 6, 2023.
Fred Franklin Taylor, 60, and Sandra Jean Ashby, 60, both of Grundy, June 14, 2023.
Deeds Recorded
Changes in the Buchanan County Circuit Court record keeping system have resulted in a weekly electronic deed report not being available. As a result, deed transfer information is now only available in an electronic format once monthly. Deeds recorded in the month of May were as follows.
May 1 — Teddy Ward. et al., to Miranda Jill Blankenship, et al., tracts on Smith Branch, Slate Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 1 — Ronnie D Compton, et al., to Daniel Joe Ellis, et al., tract in Town of Grundy of Levisa River, $300,000.00.
May 2 — Austin Whited to Angel Lynn Boyd, 1.25 acres on Grassy Creek of Levisa River, Garden District, deed of gift.
May 3 — Junior Baker, et al., to Emalene Baker, tract on Slate Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 4 — Roger E. Daniels, et al., to Steven D. Church, tracts on Big Prater Circle, $92,000.00.
May 5 — Ruby Mae Osborne, to Susie Ann Osborne, one acre on Garden Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 8 — Ramona Boyd, et al., to Gregory Pack, tracts on Big Prater Circle of Levisa River, $61,000.00.
May 9 — Stewart Junior Justus, et al., to Stewart Justus, et al., one acre on Guesses Fork of Knox Creek, deed of gift.
May 9 — Willard Cecil Sturgeon, et al., to Amber M. Duty, 0.126 acres in South Grundy District, $75,000.00.
May 9 — Jonathan Wesley Prater, to Steven Rocky Justus, 0.5 acres on Peeled Poplar of Lester’s Fork of Knox Creek, $124,900.00.
May 12 — Mark Anthony Charles, et al., to Justin Ryan McClanahan, tract on Lick Log of Home Creek of Levisa River, $157,000.00.
May 15 — Barbara Looney Farmer, et al., to Danny Lee Looney, three tracks on Rock Lick of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 15 — Conor William Biard, et al., to Conor William Biard, two acres on Dismal River, $243,500.00.
May 15 — Josh Vince Armes, to Crystal Michelle Armes, et al., one track on Smith Branch of Slate Creek, deed of gift.
May 15 — Josh Vince Armes, to Crystal Michelle Armes, et al., lots on Trace Fork of Big Prater Circle of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 15 — Haley Mae Harris, to Caleb Larry Hatfield, et al., 25 acres of Guesses Fork on Levisa River, $120,000.00.
May 15 — Ashley Season Newberry, et al., to Connie Fuller, et al., 0.128 acres of Big Lick Branch on Big Prater Circle, deed of gift.
May 15 — Jeffery T. Hackney, et al., to Dylan Billiter, et al., 0.71 acres on Keen Branch of Dry Fork, Big Prater Circle on Levisa River, $135,000.00.
May 16 — Chris A. Perry, et al., to Buchanan Mining, 71.15 acres on Upper Big Branch of Dismal River, $44,500.00.
May 16 — Kyra Chantelle Smith to Jimmy Marrs, et al., tract Abners Fork of Left Hand Fork of Paw Paw, $22,000.00.
May 16 — Charles Davis McGlothlin, et al., to Lowell Dexter Ray, et al., tract Buchanan County, $8,000.00.
May 16 — Kenneth Joseph Stephens, et al., to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, lots nine and 10 Chas S. Perkins Property, $40,000.00.
May 16 — Donna Gail Dales to Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, tract on Rock Lick District of Levisa River, $55,000.00.
May 17 — Judy Street, to Roger Blankenship, et al., tract on Poe Town of Town of Grundy, $60,000.00.
May 17 — Audra Diane Jackson, et al., to Della Elizabeth Keene, 3.5 acres on Long Branch of Dismal River, $50,000.00.
May 17 — Douglas Osborne, et al., to Lisa Renee Jackson, et al., tract on Big Branch of Levisa River, $4,000.00.
May 17 — Jamia Gibson to Shayna Childers, 1/4 undivided interest on one acre on Poplar Creek, deed of gift.
May 17 — Terry Allen Keene, et al., to Franklin Looney, et al., tracts on Hale Creek on Dismal River, $10,000.00.
May 18 — Danny Whitt, to Lonnie Dean Looney, tract on Looney’s Creek, deed of gift.
May 18 — Bradley Ray Cline, et al., to Bradley Ray Cline, et al., lot on White Oak Branch of Knox Creek, deed of gift.
May 18 — Lois Jean Estep, et al., Ronnie Lee Hurley, et al., six acres on left hand fork of Paw Paw of Knox Creek, $12,000.00.
May 19 — Stephen Hartford, et al., to Stephan Hartford, et al., track on Lick Branch of Slate Creek, deed of gift.
May 22 — Brenda Jill Skidmore, to Pocahontas Gass LLC, 26.5 acres of Trace Fork on Garden Creek on Levisa River, $83,550.00.
May 22 — Louise Justus to Clear Skies Properties LLC, 0.633 acres Right Fork of Lester’s Fork on Knox Creek, $150,000.00.
May 23 — Sarah Ray, et al., to Homeplace Sexton LLC, two parcels on Garden Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 24 — Larry Douglas Hurley, et al., to Gary David Hurley, tracts on Old House Branch of Left Fork of Paw Paw, deed of gift.
May 24 — Veronica Shepard Gilmer to Earnest Lamar Daniels, Garden Creek of Levisa River, deed of gift.
May 24 — Veronica Shepard Gilmer to Earnest Lamar Daniels, three tracts on Garden Creek of Levisa River, $105,000.00.
May 24 — JCJ Realty LLC to Harold H. Fuller, et al., lots 1-13 and part of 14 and 16, $92,000.00.
May 24 — James Lee Riley, et al., to Devin Lee Riley, tract on Rock Lick, deed of gift.
May 30 — Tony Harrison, to Stephen Justus, et al., tracts on Big Fox Creek of Russell Fork River, $12,000.00.
May 30 — Bobby Allen Skeens, et al., to Phillip Keith Skeens, six acres on Dry Fork of Big Prater Creek, deed of gift.
May 30 — Brady Sisk, et al., to Kristen Renee Sisk, 4.42 acres on Levisa River of Garden District, deed of gift.
May 30 — Franklin Lee Stacy, et al., Cheynne C. Daniels, 1.525 acres on Abner’s Fork of Left Hand Fork of Paw Paw, $80,000.00.
May 31 — Wanda L. Owens, et al., to Jerry Allen Owens, et al., life estate on War Fork of Big Prater Creek, deed of gift.