The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently logged charges for the week of Apr 10 through Apr 16 against the following individuals:
- Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, VA, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minor; one count of felony elude police; one count of hit and run failure to report damages and one count of stimulated masturbation in public.
- Ashley King Worley, 28, of Pilgrims Knob, was charged with six counts of abuse of child/disregard of life.
- Kasey Renae Barnett, 34, of Temple, GA, was charged with six counts of forgery of checks and two counts of obtain money by false pretense.
- Aaron Clifton, 27, of Raven, VA, was charged with one count of driving after license revoked third within 10 years and one count of hit and run with damages with over $1000.
- Shawn Mullins, 31, of Vansant, was charged with felon with possession of weapon.
- Crystal Gayle Miller, 45, of Cedar Bluff, VA, was charged with possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Susan Machelle Justus, 48, of Wolford, was charged with one count of enter house to commit assault/battery; one count of assault on law enforcement officer; two counts of assault on fire/rescue personnel and two counts of simple assault.
- Kimberly Kay Hensley-Belcher, 42, of Hurley, was charged with possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Anthony Worley, 26, of Pilgrims Knob, was charged with abuse of child/disregard for life.
- Kaitlin Leighann Mullins, 25, of Hurley, was charged with abuse/neglect of vulnerable adult.
- Ronnie Gene Shupe, 38, of Haysi, VA, was charged with one count larceny of motor vehicle and one count of petit larceny.
- Clancy Carl Deel, 45, of Grundy, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto theft and one count of grand larceny firearm.
- Leah Bailey, 44, of Oakwood, was charged with four counts of obtain money by false pretense.
- Tanner Blake O’Quinn, 27 years of age, location unknown, was charged with grand larceny.
- Heather Rose Stevens, 29, Location unknown, was charged with grand larceny.
- Charges logged against other individuals are as follows:
- Edward Christopher Keen, 49, of Grundy, was charged with probation violation.
- Samantha Kay Justus, 52, of Grundy, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
- Christopher Evan Young, 43, of Bristol, VA, was charged with failure to appear on felony charge.
- April Dawn Reynolds, 41, of Mohawk, WV, was charged with capias to show cause.
- Angela Belcher, 46, of Breaks, VA, was charged with violation of pretrial services.
- Bradley Ray Sullivan, 43, of Hurley, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
- Jesse Ryan Stiltner, 40, of Grundy, was charged with capias to show cause.
- Justin Charles Hutchinson, 28, of Haysi, VA, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of capias to show cause.
- Austin Slone, 27, of Pikeville, KY, was charged with probation violation.
- Camilla Mercedes Hodge, 33, of Grundy, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
- Matthew Allen Gibson, 31, of Grundy, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
- Ethan Blaine Carter Cline, 31, of Vansant, was charged with one count of burglary with intent to commit larceny; one count of conspiracy to commit a felony offense and one