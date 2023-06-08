The Buchanan County Head Start’s annual Kids and Family Day was a huge success with an estimated 250 in attendance.
Buchanan County Head Start held its annual Kids and Family Day event on May 12 at Poplar Gap Park.
Those in attendance were provided a pizza lunch and cotton candy. Local agencies set up booths where they gave out stickers, books, bubbles, etc.
Children were able to get up close and hands-on with a fire truck, an ambulance and a sheriff’s car which was on display. Kids in attendance also participated in finger painting, a petting zoo, and train rides.
Prizes were given away to Head Start children and families who attended the event.
“BCHS would like to express their appreciation to the families, staff, local agencies, and vendors for their contribution to the success of the day,” Brenda Coleman with the Buchanan County Head Start office said. Coleman said she wants to give a special thank you to all those who donated and worked the event.
Those who participated in the event included the Oakwood Fire & Rescue Department Buchanan County Department of Social Services, Extension Office Buchanan County Public Library, Friends of the Library Grundy Women’s Club, Red Hat Ladies’ Club, CASA, People. INC., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Medicare Associates, Tru Point Bank, Appalachian Animal Health Center, Rodney Potter, Renee Compton, Gary Dye, Beulah Dye, Subway, Hall’s Market, Sherry Hunt, Stop and Shop, Sarah Hall’s Salon Shop, Bombshell Beauty Shop, Michelle’s Beauty Shop, 460 Market Main Street Floral, Pump House Supply Vansant Lumber, Wooden Horse Grill, Food City, Medical Park Pharmacy, Dominion Office Supply, East Kentucky Chemical, Blessing’s Floral and Wal-Mart.