Members of the Buchanan County Republican Party headed to the polls last Tuesday to select their nominees for several local races.
In the Buchanan County commonwealth attorney’s office race, Nikki Stiltner ousted incumbent Gerald Arrington following a heated race. Stiltner finished with a total of 1,859 votes to Arrington’s 1,067.
“I would like to thank Buchanan County for allowing me the opportunity to be placed on the November ballot,” Nikki Stiltner said in an interview with the Mountaineer following the primary. “I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support throughout the nomination process. I am proud of my campaign efforts and the real issues that were brought to light. I will never stop working to make our county better. I would also like to thank Gerald Arrington for serving our county for the last three terms. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Blackey: Arrington 119 votes to Stiltner’s 102 votes
Hurley: Arrington 257 to Stiltner’s 251
Grassy: Stiltner 16 to Arrington’s 11
Bull: Stiltner 95 to Arrington’s 67
Rocklick: Stiltner 80 to Arrington’s 42
Slate-Stiltner 116 to Arrington’s 68
North Grundy: Stiltner 99 to Arrington’s 51
South Grundy: Stiltner 129 to Arrington’s 28
Oakwood: Stiltner 13 to Arrington’s 0
Town of Grundy: Stiltner 60 to Arrington’s 34
Prater: Stiltner 115 to Arrington’s 49
Fox: Stiltner 19 to Arrington’s 16
Vansan: Stiltner 119 to Arrington’s 53
Council: Stiltner 22 to Arrington’s 15
Garden: Stiltner 44 to Arrington’s 30
Hurricane-Stiltner 23 to Arrington’s 17
Whitewood: Stiltner 37 to Arrington’s 32
Contrary: Stiltner 42 to Arrington’s 22
Central Absentee In-person (early votes): Stiltner 409 to Arrington’s 113
Central Absentee Mail-Stiltner 43 to Arrington’s 33
Provisionals: Stiltner 22 to Arrington’s 10
Late Ballots: Stiltner 3 to Arrington’s 0
In the race for the Clerk of Court for Buchanan County ended with Christie Coleman Stiltner defeating Alisha Smith Stiltner. Coleman-Stiltner finished with a vote total of 1,764 to Smith-Stiltner’s 1,009 votes.
“I am both humbled and honored that you have placed your confidence and support in me when nominating me as your Republican Candidate for Clerk of Court,” Coleman-Stiltner said. “I feel blessed to be able to continue with my journey to the November General Election. I had a plan when I announced my candidacy, which included meeting voters face-to-face, getting out my message, and letting the people see just who I am. I will continue my door-to-door ground campaign to let you get to know me and my vision for the Clerk’s Office. I would like to thank my family, friends, volunteers and the community for their unending love and support, but mostly I thank God. It is with Him I will continue my journey. I want to thank every person who trusted in me and have put their faith in me, all of you are family to me now.”
Coleman-Stiltner said she is ready to serve all of Buchanan County. “Whether or not you voted for me in this primary election, I want you to know that I am dedicated to serving you. When we work together, not as Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, but as members of one community, I know we can accomplish great things. Thank you for believing in me, up every hill, through every valley we the people will make this community stronger. I again, humbly ask for your continued support November 7th.”
Blackey: Coleman-Stiltner 146 to Smith-Stiltner’s 60
Hurley: Coleman-Stiltner 266 to Smith-Stiltner’s 231
Grassy: Coleman-Stiltner 18 to Smith-Stiltner’s 6
Bull: Coleman-Stiltner 88 to Smith-Stiltner’s 72
Rocklick: Smith-Stiltner 64 to Coleman-Stiltner’s 59
Slate: Coleman-Stiltner 119 to Smith-Stiltner’s 56
North Grundy: Coleman-Stiltner 88 to Smith-Stiltner’s 56
South Grundy: Coleman-Stiltner 96 to Smith-Stiltner’s 47
Oakwood: Smith-Stiltner 8 to Coleman-Stiltner’s 5
Town of Grundy: Coleman-Stiltner 65 to Smith-Stiltner’s 23
Prater: Coleman-Stiltner 110 to Smith-Stiltner’s43
Fox: Coleman-Stiltner 24 to Smith-Stiltner’s 9
Vansant: Coleman-Stiltner 112 to Smith-Stiltner’s 54
Council: Coleman-Stiltner 20 to Smith-Stiltner’s 8
Garden: Coleman-Stiltner 49 to Smith-Stiltner’s 18
Hurricane: Coleman-Stiltner 27 to Smith-Stiltner’s 13
Whitewood: Coleman-Stiltner 32 to Smith-Stiltner’s 27
Contrary: Coleman-Stiltner 39 to Smith-Stiltner’s 18
Central Absentee In-person (early votes): Coleman-Stiltner 409 to Smith-Stiltner’s 113
Central Absentee Mail-Coleman-Stiltner 45 to Smith-Stiltner’s 24
Provisionals: Colman-Stiltner 21 to Smith-Stiltner’s 11
Late Ballots: Smith-Stiltner 2 to Coleman-Stiltner’s 1
In the intense battle for the Republican candidate for the Knox District resulted in incumbent Trey Adkins defeating Pamela Tester-Wilson. Adkins finished with 587 votes to Tester-Wilson’s 285 votes.
“I am very thankful the Knox District voters were loyal to me Tuesday,” Adkins said. “Thanks to each of you for having my back and sending a clear message to the individuals trying to destroy me that you have my back. Make no mistake I have your back and will fight with everything in me to save our school and improve our district.”
BLACKEY: Adkins 156 to Tester-Wilson’s 70
Hurley: Adkins 355 to Tester-Wilson’s 159
Central Absentee In-person (early votes): Adkins 52 to Tester-Wilson’s 46
Central Absentee Mail: Adkins 14 to Tester-Wilson’s 8
Provisionals: Adkins 10 to Tester-Wilson’s 2
Late Ballots: none
Lee Dotson edged out Ryan Clevinger for the Republican nomination in the North Grundy District Supervisor race. Dotson finished with a total of 264 votes to Clevinger’s 210 votes.
“Thank you North Grundy residents, for electing me as your Republican Candidate for Supervisor,” Dotson stated. “I am overwhelmed at the support that you have shown me. You have welcomed me into your homes and shared with me your concerns and issues. I plan to visit more residents in the upcoming days, weeks, and months.”
Dotson said he is running because he truly loves Buchanan County and its people. “I am proud to live and work here,” Dotson added. “If I am elected in November, I will work hard in resolving issues we are facing in North Grundy and in Buchanan County. As your North Grundy Supervisor, I will work to provide more activities and opportunities for our children. I want our children to be proud to call Buchanan County their home and to have reasons to remain in Buchanan County. I want ALL in North Grundy and Buchanan County to be provided with greater opportunities, recreational spaces and safe roads to travel. We Need a Change For All, I am ready to serve my neighbors”
Slate: Dotson 115 to Clevinger’s 66
North Grundy: Dotson 86 to Clevinger’s 64
Central Absentee In-person (early votes): Clevinger 73 to Dotson’s 52
Central Absentee Mail: Dotson 7 to Clevinger’s 5
Provisionals: Dotson 3 to Clevinger’s 2
Late Ballots: Dotson 1 to Clevinger’s 0
In the Prater District Supervisor’s race ended with David M. Rose defeating Eddie W. Sturgill Jr. Rose collected 319 total votes to Sturgill’s 150.
“I would like to think everyone who welcomed me in their homes and took their time to go out and support me by casting their votes,” Rose stated. “And I will do my best to put into place actions that support the best interest and concern of the citizens of the Prater District. I look forward to this great opportunity and with dedication and hard work I hope to achieve fundamental goals for the benefit of our community. I think everyone again for your support.”
Prater: Rose 158 to Sturgill’s 15
Fox: Rose 32 to Sturgill’s 3
Vansant: Rose 88 to Sturgill’s 87
Central Absentee In-person (early votes): Sturgill 41 to Rose 35
Central Absentee Mail: ose 2 to Sturgill’s 1.
Provisionals: Sturgill 3 to Rose 2
Late Ballots: Rose 2 to Sturgill’s 0