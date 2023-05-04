Three scholarships were awarded to deserving Buchanan County high school seniors Tuesday during the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce full membership meeting at the Southern Gap Visitor Center in Grundy.
Ian Scammell and Kaylee Marie Compton, both of Grundy High School, each won a $1,500 Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; and Morgan Blankenship, of Hurley High School, won the $1,000 Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship awarded annually through the chamber.
The chamber scholarships are made possible by the chamber’s annual silent auction held in December and through the generosity of chamber member Branch Builds, who matches the amounts of the chamber scholarship to be offered. The Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship was established by her parents, Jay and Janice Rife in memory of their late daughter.
Chamber member Cathy St. Clair presented the chamber scholarship to Ian Scammell, who is a senior at Grundy High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is the son of Chris and Chairty Scammell. While at Grundy High School, he has also been involved in the Grundy wrestling program and has been a part of the Grundy High School varsity football team.
A Virginia High School League state champion, Scammell has also received Superintendent’s Honor Roll recognition and was named first team all-state as a running back, first team all-state as a defensive back, Region 1D player of the year and Black Diamond District back of the year.
While at Grundy High, he has also been a member of Key Club, Beta Club, the Student Council Association, FCA, prom committee and Club Create. In his spare time, he volunteers as a youth wrestling coach.
Scammell plans to attend the University of Virginia at Wise in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing and after completing that program of study, to continue his education to become a nurse practitioner. His goal is to return to Buchanan County to open his own practice to help both children and adults with their medical care needs.
During the summers while he is in college, he wrote in his scholarship essay, he would also love to come home and volunteer to help out with youth summer football and wrestling camps.
Writing in his scholarship essay about his desire to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner, Scammell said, “This is a career I have always wanted. I would love to help people in need in my county. This county has given me a lot of great opportunities and I want to give back to it as much as it gave me.”
Chamber Board Member Ryan Clevinger presented the scholarship award to Kaylee Compton, a senior at Grundy High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of William and Deana Compton. Compton is a member of the FBLA, Prom Committee, Recycling Club, BETA and Student Council Association. She had been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll every year and played basketball and volleyball.
After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Pikeville to earn her bachelor’s degree. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend optometry school.
In the essay accompanying her scholarship application, Compton noted, “There is a shortage of optometrists in Buchanan County and I want to make a difference. I know that I can be someone who goes through school and earns my degree and comes back to Buchanan County to offer something that could help so many.”
Chamber member Chris Shortridge presented the Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship to Morgan Blankenship, a senior at Hurley High School. She is the daughter of Charles Blankenship and Luciana Blankenship.
“Jay and Janice have been such an integral part of our chamber and our county for many years and this scholarship is one of the ways they give back to the community and help support the next generation, while honoring the memory of their daughter, Kaye,” Shortridge said.
He noted Blankenship has a 4.0 GPA and a host of awards in both academics and journalism and in addition, he noted, she has been on the honor roll from 2011 to present.
While at Hurley High, she has served as student council president, varsity tennis team captain, varsity theatre team captain, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Robotics Team co-captain, Health Occupational Students of America president, Key Club, Gifted Program, Upward Bound, Project Discovery and Jobs for America’s Graduates.
Blankenship has been a Boys and Girls Club of Virginia Youth of the Year Ambassador; was a STREAMWORKS 20 Under 20 nominee; has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll from 2011 to present; achieved five perfect SOL scores; and was a first place FBLA Regional Winner in journalism, PSA and broadcast journalism.
She has volunteered extensively with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia, logging more than 150 hours of community service as a mentor and teaching assistant. She has also collected supplies for Heritage Hall Nursing Home for Christmas and Valentine’s Day and has been involved in school-related community service projects.
Shortridge noted Blankenship wrote in her scholarship essay she has a passion for writing and story-telling and is a strong believer in the written record — so much so, he said, that this fall she intends to attend Virginia Tech to pursue a degree in creative writing.
Additionally, she wants to write her own novel and return to Buchanan County to open a bookstore — and not just any bookstore, but a true community hub that feels like home. “I want my bookstore to operate as more than just a business, but as a community outlet,” she wrote. “I want my bookstore to be a place where other young and aspiring authors can come and seek advice with publishing a novel of their own. I want to host Sunday Brunch readings, book signings and be a place to recognize and promote our other local authors. I want it to feel like more than just a bookstore; I want it to feel like home.”