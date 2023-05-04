Three scholarships were awarded to deserving Buchanan County high school seniors Tuesday during the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce full membership meeting at the Southern Gap Visitor Center in Grundy.

Ian Scammell and Kaylee Marie Compton, both of Grundy High School, each won a $1,500 Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; and Morgan Blankenship, of Hurley High School, won the $1,000 Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship awarded annually through the chamber.

