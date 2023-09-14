Buchanan Co. Sheriff's Office Report Virginia Mountaineer Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Sept. 1 through Sept. 8, 2023 against the following individuals: Featured Local Savings Timothy Evans Bell, 44, of Honaker, VA, was charged with one count of reckless driving/failure to stop on command of law enforcement and one count of felony probation violation.James Porter, 47, of Branchland, WV, was charged with possession of controlled substance.Jonathan Michael Duty, 40, of Hurley, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of possess of firearms and drugs.Mark Anthony Skeens, 59, of Pikeville, KY, was charged with one count of capias to show cause and one count of felony probation violation.Earl William Spain, 51, of Oakwood, was charged with felony probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 23rd annual Breaks 5K slated Oct. 7 Poor mobile phone service in area discussed by supervisors Free dental, eye and health care event scheduled for Oct. 7-8 Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView