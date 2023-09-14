The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office logged charges for the week of Sept. 1 through Sept. 8, 2023 against the following individuals:

  • Timothy Evans Bell, 44, of Honaker, VA, was charged with one count of reckless driving/failure to stop on command of law enforcement and one count of felony probation violation.
  • James Porter, 47, of Branchland, WV, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
  • Jonathan Michael Duty, 40, of Hurley, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of possess of firearms and drugs.
  • Mark Anthony Skeens, 59, of Pikeville, KY, was charged with one count of capias to show cause and one count of felony probation violation.
  • Earl William Spain, 51, of Oakwood, was charged with felony probation violation.

