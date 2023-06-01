Several local students were among the 413 named to the UVA-Wise Spring Dean’s List
Approximately 413 students in total were named to the Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale with no grades below “C” and were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Buchanan County residents who made the Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring semester include; Alyssa LeighAnne Potter (Big Rock), Abby Savana Hylton (Breaks), Brandi Jo Shaffer (Dry Fork), Madalyn Faith Blankenship (Grundy), Connor Joseph Cantrell (Grundy), Emma Grace Duty (Grundy) Michael Dylan McCowan (Grundy), Toni Briana Lester (Hurley) Chynna Rose Church (Oakwood), Paytan Alexandria Hawks (Oakwood), Madison Presley (Pilgrims Knob), Katelin Brook Charles (Bee), Breanna Nicole Dotson (Vansant) and Melanie Brooke Ramey (Vansant).
Also named to the UVA-Wise Spring semester Dean’s list are the following:
Virginia
• Abingdon – Morgan Hope Blevins, Crystal Lee Comer, Cassidy Grace Farley, Zane Grey Leonard, Payton Lynne Mullins, Alyssa Lashae Padilla, Chaison Yupeng Vang
• Aldie – Kundana Parupalli.
• Alexandria – Erin Nicole Burns and Nolan Elizabeth Dawson.
• Appalachia – Wesley Charles Summers and Thomas Bailey Turner.
• Ashburn – Brishti Chakraborty, Lauren Christina Cole, Keegan Cole Hagler and Anika Kumar
• Atkins – Brantley Allen Oakley and Charlie Blane Sage
• Bealeton – Kaila Marie Lacey
• Bent Mountain – Julianna Dupuis Jenkins
• Big Stone Gap – Mia Hope Kaylyn Bishop, Rachel Gabrielle Blanton, Meghan Nicole Bolling, Amelia Rose Clark, Emily Lauren Clark, Hannah-Rhea Brooke Collins, Joseph Wade Collins, Jacob Alexander Coomer, Mary Elizabeth Douglas, William Peyton Gentry, Donald Steven Guerrant, Haelen Savannah Howard, Desiree Hope Johnson, Kaeli Rosse McKinney, Sophia Grace Morgan, Kara Rashae Mullins, Camilia Lee Reynolds, Alex Payton Richardson, Tylee Reece Sizemore, Wesley Christian Slagle and Trevor Cayman Wagner.
• Birchleaf – Colby Blaine Hackney.
• Blackstone – McKenna Jo Falwell.
• Bluefield – Chloe Paige Allen.
• Bristol – Matthew Spencer Sullivan.
• Burke – Olivia Marie Olmo.
• Castlewood – Brooke Denise Banner, Layne Elizabeth Bush, Nicholas Ryan Deboard, Cheryl Grace Elam, Brooke McKenna Fox, Tinley Lauren Hamilton, Daniel Alexander Johnson, Madison Kira McConnell, Gavin Alexander Monk, Zoe Brooke Phillips, Jason Lee Powers, Adriana Marie Salyer, Jayla Brooke Salyers and Lillie Anne-Marie Sanders.
• Catlett – Claire Marie Barklage.
• Cedar Bluff – Noah Looney.
• Charlottesville – Isabelle Amelia Buckner.
• Chatham – John Wayland Thompson.
• Chesapeake – Quincy Paige Anderson, Andrew Blane Callahan, Brittany Briana Horton, Autumn Renee Longley and Lucas Ka'oleioku Musico.
• Chesterfield – Alexandra Lee Mays, Mallory Taylor Trimble and Alexis Toi Warren.
• Chilhowie – Gregory Brock Davidson, Leah Madison Kestner, Savanna Jeanne Scher and Heather Hash Wilson.
• Christiansburg – Dakota Mason Sisson.
• Cleveland – Kaia Danyel Jones, Katie Lynne Salyers and Christopher Logan Smith.
• Clifton – Lena Jovancevic.
• Clintwood – Emily Grace Branham, Carson Fayne Fuller, Ruth Ann Kennedy, Olivia Jaycee Lambert, Brady Adan Mullins, Haley Elizabeth Mullins, Hailey Renee Pease, Michael Edward Porter, Kevin Parker Rose, Haley Ann Sykes, Kaley Brook Sykes and Casey Jane Wright.
• Coeburn – Cloey Danielle Bailey, Connor McNeal Blevins, Summer Nicole Crabtree, Eliza Hope Deel, Kayla Brooke Deel, Colby Jay Farmer, Kiarra Annabelle Gibson, Rachel Maelena Green, Shaylan Faith Gross, William Lee Hayes, Noah James Huff, John Robert Kilgore, David Luke Lawson, Amber Nichole McCowan, Lillianne Lin Tao Meade, Lindsey Hannah Meade, Dawson Skyler Mullins, Gregory Ethan Powers, Coy Jakob Roop, Daniel Isaac Rose, Kaleigh Belle Still and Abbigail Zoe Zedd.
• Collinsville – Katherine Rea.
• Culpeper – Noah Travers Procter.
• Dante – Makayla Leanne Taylor and Ayden Rylan Vitatoe.
• Duffield – Katie Scarlett Bledsoe, Zachary Michael Hammonds, Lexie Monique Rhoton, Callie Cathren Richardson and Kathryn Leigh Roller.
• Dugspur – Haley Renee Caviness.
• Dumfries – Madeline Elisabeth King.
• East Stone Gap – William Tristian Stidham.
• Ewing – Caleb Hunter Yeary.
• Fairfax – Daniel Brioso and Hariprasad Periyasamy.
• Falls Church – Luke Theodore Gradle.
• Floyd – Ryan James Davis.
• Fort Blackmore – Kert Lance Gibson and Amanda Jody Lynne Hayes.
• Fort Monroe – Jordan Michael Foster.
• Fredericksburg – Noah Lucas.
• Front Royal – Aidan N. Sower.
• Gainesville – Diya Tomar.
• Galax – Charles Calvin Campbell and Shalaya Rose Foxx.
• Gate City – Katlin L. Akers, Michaela Danielle Barney, Kallie Ann Berry, Cheyenne Marie Bowey, Marissa Renae Canter, Mason Cole Elliott, Abbie Jene Griffis, Eryn Lee Hammonds, Avery Dacie Johnson, Aden Foster Lane, Trevor Wesley Meade, Rebekah Elizabeth Owens, Aubrie Cate Penley, Lendon Redwine, Chase Evan Templeton and Sophie Grace Vermillion.
• Glade Spring – Chloe Madison Holmes.
• Glen Allen – William Phillip Gough, Sami Hamzi, Rahul Sunilkumar and John Reid Woodward.
• Goode – Morgan Kenzi Blankenship.
• Great Falls – Armaan Anirban Chakrabarti.
• Greenville – Avery Ryne Boehm.
• Harrisonburg – Reed Michael Van Poots.
• Haysi – Robert Wayne Jobe and Alexis Faith Souleyrette.
• Henrico – Katherine Delaney Loughran, Isabella Elena Shealy and Joanne Yang.
• Herndon – Haley Anne Mitchell.
• Hillsville – Amanda Marie Shoemaker and Brandon Allen Walls.
• Hiltons – Isabel Addison Sallee.
• Honaker – Abigail Marie Lester and Kimberly Grace Lester.
• Ivanhoe – Jackson Wyatt Kime.
• Jonesville – Ryan Austen Bales, Asia Blake Dean and Alexis Sue McKnight.
• King George – Arielle Ashley Smith.
• Lebanon – Dakota Jennings Ball, Chad A Williams and Ashley Michelle Wyatt.
• Leesburg – Nina Marie Erickson, Chrysa Sophia Krivak, Kierany Catlin Lewis, Mallory Laine McKnight and Olivia Grey Toomer.
• Lorton – Matthew Louis Frye.
• Manassas – Ella Cassidy Creagh and Betsabe Pardo.
• Marion – Tori Nicole Billings.
• Meadows of Dan – Victoria Gale Wright.
• Midland – Pedrito Omar Valadez.
• Midlothian – Yafu Bamei Xu.
• Montvale – Shayleigh May Cire and Evelyn Gray Kepley.
• Newport News – Kayla Raine Davis.
• Nickelsville – Kelli Elizabeth Parks, Katie Renee Pearcy, Emaleigh Madison Powers and Justin Stephen Reed.
• Nora – Brittany Nicole Johnson.
• Norfolk – Mary Josephine Dorss.
• North Tazewell – Tiffany Nichole Cunningham.
• Norton – James Wesley Campbell, Landon Jeffrey Elkins, Andrew Joseph Erikson, Heather Nicole Gilley, Keaton Seth Ingle, Dalton Isaac Keel, Logan Cade Lagow, Linda Elizabeth Mays, Callie Caroline Mullins, Bryson Patrick Roberson, Adran Ray Smith and Aidan Riley Wells.
• Oakton – Thomas Fonsoh Forbang Jr.
• Orange – Rachel Ann Jones.
• Pennington Gap – Mary Elizabeth Litton, Shannon William McQueen and Emily Sierra Ward.
• Poquoson – Grant Forest Sizemore.
• Pound – Marissa Jewell Bolling, Christopher Travis Cantrell, Connor Allen Giza, Hunter Jade Grant, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hawkins, Addison Gabrielle Hutchison, Isabella June Maggard, Sierra Nicole Miller, Elijah Blake Mills, Olivia Faith Mullins, Bartley Maddox Reynolds, Lindsay Lynnell Rose, Sarah Allison Slemp, Charity Faith Smith and Hal Davis Taylor.
• Pounding Mill – Samantha Desiree Sargent.
• Powhatan – Julian Roderick Alcazar.
• Pulaski – Allyson Leigh Fleenor, Elizabeth Leslie Peterson and Greta Ellen Peterson.
• Purcellville – Estella Rose Hill and Dean Henry Turner.
• Richmond – Julia Fielding Baker and Matthew Henry Kuzaz.
• Ridgeway – Andrew Scott Hill.
• Riner – Sara Olivia Nichols.
• Roanoke – Ethan Thomas Blank, Danielle Nicole Brock, Joel Ryan Burgess, Asha Milan Nieminen, Dylan Wade-James Shortridge and Peyton Chance Wilson.
• Rural Retreat – Allison Marie Jones.
• Salem – Garrett Brooks Wall.
• Shawsville – Haley Brooke Howard and Kaitie Fae Woods.
• Spencer – Zariah Diane Scales.
• Springfield – Jasmine A Mensah-Homiah and Jason Mensah-Homiah.
• St. Paul – Rachel Elizabeth Bartley, Zachary Paul Owens, Kassidy Reyna Smith, Andrew Jessee Sutherland and Shirley Anna Whited.
• Stafford – Charlotte Lynn Schroeder.
• Stephens City – Ashley Scott Hausenfluck.
• Sterling – Aleeza Amina Sadiq.
• Stuart – Zander Benjamin Wells.
• Suffolk – Megan D. Wilson.
• Tazewell – Bowen Van Dyke Tarter.
• Troutville – Kenzlee A. Robinson.
• Troy – Joseph Seth Vandyke.
• Virginia Beach – Savannah Elizabeth Burdsal and Keagan Ashton Cress.
• Warsaw – Diamonta Levare Ball.
• Weber City – Tyler Andrew Charles, Marian Mei Lin Ni and Ashley Jade Stanley.
• Williamsburg – Isabella Lynette Mullins and Carter Matthew Thrash.
• Willis – Madison Kate Ramey.
• Winchester – Remington Scott Oakes.
• Wise – Bayleigh Rose Allison, Brody Wade Allison, Sydney Brooke Berg, Dakota Blake Cantrell, Emma Katherine Chandler, Baylee Shea Collins, Christopher Jonah Crabtree, Hannah Dion Faith Crabtree, Mia Brooke Cross, Derek Matthew Damron, Jacob Alexander Davis, Alicia Renee Dingus, Emily Grayce Duff, Ibrahim A M Ehtesham, Jackson Luke England, Pria M. Funk, Victoria Elizabeth Gilliam, Angus Padraig Greene, Marissa Leigh Griffin, Taylor Rose Guthrie, Michaela Faith Hall, Katherine Elizabeth Hopkins, Timothy Hudson, Nicholas Charles Jackson, Jillian Kate Jessee, Joseph Hunter Kiser, Hannah Blake McAmis, Kayleigh Danielle McNew, Ethan Cole Milam, Lauren Olivia Milam, Ashlyn Gabrielle Mullins, Logan Matthew Mullins, Olivia Grace Mullins, Nickolas Michael Ramey, Haley Grace Ricketts, Hannah Elizabeth Robinson, Connor Ray Short,Madison Grace Stacy, Gabriel Augustus Cade Stafford, Lyndsay Telitha, Stafford, Montana Cierra Stafford, Evan Parker Stanley, Colton Alexander Strouth, Landyn Wyatt Strouth, Jillian Rachelle Sturgill, Noah David Sturgill, Sara Jodi Denise Sturgill, Madison Brooke Trosper, Benjamin Caleb Vipperman, Samuel Colten Watkins, Ashlyn Rachelle Wermann, Qing Yang and Riley Faith Yates.
• Woodbridge – Paige Patricia Rutler.
• Woodlawn – Wyatt Gavin Cayton and Kaelynn Jo Mabe.
• Wytheville – Nicholas T. Martin.
• Yorktown – Cana Davidson.
Tennessee
• Bristol – Makayla D. Richards.
• Church Hill – Katelynn Olivia Parton.
• Clinton – Sarah Ruth Burton.
• Delano – Jonah Cole Adams.
• Fall Branch – Erin Lindsey Musick.
• Greenback – Julia A. Kessler.
• Greeneville – Tommy William Taylor.
• Johnson City – Reyhan Alyssa Murray and Garrett Cole Stiltner.
• Jonesborough – Dannah Leigh Persinger.
• Kingsport – Abigail Grace Blankenship, Andrew Scott Christian and Grant Thomas Quinn.
• Kingston – Caitlyn Blair Ross.
• Louisville – Ryan Daniel Whitson.
• Maryville – Justin Lee Snider.
• Oak Ridge – Piper Anne Suddeth.
• Surgoinsville – Haylee Desiree Hill.
• Walland – Katlin Shay Burger.
Kentucky
• Allen – Sage D. Grandon.
• Ermine – Tayler Grace Banks.
• London – Kristen Nicole McKeehan.
• Middlesboro – William Collier Elkins.
• Millstone – Abigail Grace Bentley.
• Pikeville – Madison Kate Stewart.
• Prestonsburg – Emily Faith Conn.
• Tomahawk – Delia Marie Elise Pinson.
• Whitesburg – Camryn Leigh Elswick and Anthony Joshua Scott.
California
• Bakersfield – Eaamon Thomas Sullivan.
• Fremont – Alvina Su.
Florida
• West Palm Beach – Logan James Napoleon.
Georgia
• Gainesville – Hunter James Brooks.
• Lula – Elijah Logan Reece.
• Maysville – Sarah Elyzabeth Moore.
• McDonough – Oghogho Rejoice Obazee.
• Toccoa – William Tyler Rudeseal.
• Waverly – Ian William Anderegg.
Missouri
• Eureka – Jordan Danielle Knight.
• Park Hills – Zachary Levi Cunningham.
North Carolina
• Horse Shoe – Benjamin Thomas Bryson.
• Lenoir – Nicklaus Clayton Tucker.
• Pineville – Gavin B. Birkhimer.
• Weaverville – Jacob Paul DeNeef.
Ohio
• Kettering – Elijah Seth Roucka.
Pennsylvania
• Bethel Park – Caitlyn Marie Schultz.
• McAlisterville – Daniel Jacob Kanagy.
• Pittsburgh – Addie Jo Donalson.
South Carolina
• Blythewood – Raaphell Teron Mayes.
Texas
• Magnolia – Brie Justine Frazier.
Australia
• Isabel Brown.
Paraguay
• Antonella Campodonico.
United Kingdom
• Lucy Jane Cunliffe.
• Amelia Jane Monteith.
Uruguay
• Gustavo Marangoni.