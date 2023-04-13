Members of the Buchanan County 911 Dispatch Office includes from left (front), Tammy Hibbitts, Jeanna Plumley, Megan Stump, Anita Bowman, Tiny Perry, Amanda Shrader, Josh Stiltner, Jason Goff, Martaya Herron, Jonathon “Jon Boy” Hurley, Hannah Bostic, Carrie Owens and Amanda Waters.
In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week/Dispatcher Appreciation Week, it is time to celebrate Buchanan County’s “first” first responders.
The second week of April is slated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in the United States and dedicated to the men and women who serve the communities to honor them for their commitment, service, and sacrifice in the 911 dispatch office.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office sent out a thank you to the 911 dispatch office in an email to the Mountaineer last Friday.
“In honor of Public Safety Telecommunications Week, Sheriff John McClanahan and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and extend our appreciation to the Dispatchers at Buchanan County 911 for the job they do. These Dispatchers go above and beyond every day to ensure the safety of first responders and all citizens in Buchanan County. We are blessed to have such a dedicated team of professionals ready to send help during your time of need — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, one of the individuals shown here is always there when the phone rings. If you see one of them out and about this week, let them know their work is appreciated.”
NPSTW was initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. In 1994, President William J. Clinton signed Presidential Proclamation 6667, declaring the second week of April as NPSTW. In that proclamation, President Clinton said NPSTW is a time to celebrate and thank telecommunications personnel across the nation who serve our communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Members of the Buchanan County 911 dispatch includes; Carrie Owens (Chief Dispatcher and 911 Dispatch Coordinator), Tammy Hibbitts, Jeanna Plumley, Megan Stump, Anita Bowman, Tiny Perry, Amanda Shrader, Josh Stiltner, Jason Goff, Martaya Herron, Jonathon “Jon Boy” Hurley, Hannah Bostic and Amanda Waters.