Members of the Buchanan County 911 Dispatch Office includes from left (front), Tammy Hibbitts, Jeanna Plumley, Megan Stump, Anita Bowman, Tiny Perry, Amanda Shrader, Josh Stiltner, Jason Goff, Martaya Herron, Jonathon “Jon Boy” Hurley, Hannah Bostic, Carrie Owens and Amanda Waters.

In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week/Dispatcher Appreciation Week, it is time to celebrate Buchanan County’s “first” first responders.

The second week of April is slated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in the United States and dedicated to the men and women who serve the communities to honor them for their commitment, service, and sacrifice in the 911 dispatch office.

