The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce will host a Buchanan County School Board candidate Meet and Greet on Thursday, Sept. 28 in the Appalachian School of Law Appellate Court Room.
Wade McGeorge will serve as moderator for the 6 p.m. event which is free and open to the public.
“The chamber decided to host this event in hopes of providing a service to our members and the community and to help them learn a little more about the candidates seeking the position of school board member in the upcoming November election,” said Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce President Glenna Owens. “We have extended an invitation to all candidates for school board who filed their candidacy with the Buchanan County Voter Registrar’s office to take part in the event and it is our hope they will each take advantage of this opportunity.”
School Board candidates invited to take part in the event include S. Ray Blankenship, incumbent, Garden, unopposed; Michael Thompson, incumbent, Hurricane, unopposed; Tommy Blankenship, Knox, unopposed; Angie Ward McClanahan, incumbent, North Grundy, unopposed; Jack Compton, incumbent, Prater, unopposed; Brian “Doc” Looney, Josh McCoy and Traci Evans, Rocklick; and James R. (Bob) Anderson, R. Dale Anglin and David C. Thornbury, incumbent, South Grundy.
A debate for supervisor candidates and constitutional office seekers is planned for early October.
The GFWC Grundy Woman’s Club will provide refreshments at the event.
No signs will be allowed at the event.
The format will see each candidate allowed two minutes to introduce themselves and to make a brief statement as to why they are seeking office. A brief Q&A session will follow.
Members of the public who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked may do so by sending it to bcchamber@bvu.net by no later than Friday, Sept. 22.