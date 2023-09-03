GRUNDY – The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Buchanan County Hall of Fame inductee, as well as for Citizen of the Year and Chamber Volunteer of the Year awards.
The deadline for nominations for all three awards is September 29, 2023.
Nominations should detail the nominee's accomplishments and reasoning why they are deserving of the honor.
The awards will be presented during the chamber's annual banquet set for December 7 at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy. Additionally, the chamber will host its annual silent auction in conjunction with the Grundy Woman’s Club during the event. Proceeds from that auction are used to fund the high school scholarships the chamber awards annually. Three games of Bingo with cash prizes of $125, $125 and $250 will also be held during the evening event. ACP’s Pro Me’ group will provide music during dinner.
Each of the three awards for which nominations are sought have specific guidelines.
The Hall of Fame honor is a lifetime achievement award recognizing a deserving Buchanan County resident. Guidelines for induction into the Hall of Fame include service in civic, community, charitable, church or government committees or councils, as well as personal service to the nominee's fellow man or the community.
An individual's personal career or livelihood for which they are paid, their prominence achieved by wealth or family status or achievements in the name of a firm or organization are not considered as factors to determine eligibility for the Hall of Fame award.
A nominee's elected or appointed position in government or an organization based simply on longevity or the ability to hold the position is also not a consideration when choosing a person for the honor.
Nominees for the Hall of Fame honor may be living or deceased.
Citizen and chamber volunteers may be nominated on the basis of their service in a volunteer capacity to the community or the chamber within the past year. All nominees must be residents of Buchanan County. Nomination letters for both should detail that service and its impact and note when applicable, the nominee’s involvement with other civic and community service organizations; the unselfish donation to the chamber and/or the community of their time and talents; and their outstanding character and dependability.
Nominations may be mailed to the Buchanan County Chamber, PO Box 95, Grundy Va., 24614, Attention: Hall of Fame. Emailed nominations may be submitted to bcchamber@bvu.net. Nominations may also be dropped off at the chamber office.
Anyone with questions as to the nominating process or information regarding the chamber may call the chamber office at 276-935-4147.
The chamber office is located in downtown Grundy on Walnut Street, across from the Buchanan County Courthouse.