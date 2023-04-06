Roots.png

Bristol Rhythm & Roots lineup is set

 Virginia Mountaineer

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced the remainder of its lineup for the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 in Historic Downtown Bristol.

The event includes previously announced headliners Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Wilderado.

