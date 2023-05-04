BRIEF: 'Rise and Shine for Autism Breakfast' slated for Sunday in Hurley Virginia Mountaineer May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Annual Autism benefit breakfast slated for Sunday in Hurley.The Rise and Shine for Autism breakfast is set for May 7, 2023, at the Wooden Horse Grill in Hurley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Featured Local Savings Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, bacon or sausage and eggs (to your liking) for $7 with a drink included. Orders may be placed by phone or in person.For more information contact the Wooden Horse Grill at (276) 566-8111. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Facing revolt, GOP spares ethanol in drive to cut spending Officers, Directors Installed to Lead Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District donated planter boxes to Heritage Hall Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView