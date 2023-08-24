The couple at the center of a child abuse case that resulted in a special needs juvenile having both legs amputated from the knees down has been indicted by a grand jury.
Rebecca Bremner, 32, and Michael Park, 44, were indicted on three counts of child abuse/neglect, according to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.
In January of this year, the juvenile was treated at a Washington County medical facility for severe frostbite on his legs. The 16-year-old was then transferred to Wake Forest University in North Carolina where both legs were amputated from the knees down.
Featured Local Savings
Officers with the Virginia State Police and Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bremner, who is not the juvenile’s biological mother, at the couple’s Gravel Lick residence shortly thereafter. According to Virginia State Police Special Agent Josh Kiser, Bremner was hiding behind a tree on a mountainside overlooking the home when she was taken into custody.
During a bail hearing in Feb., Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Nikki Kiser described the juvenile as being nonverbal. She said he was living in a box trailer on the property and not in the house. Kiser testified that Bremner told her the juvenile did not live in the house because it was “not his thing.”
Police said nearly 40 dogs were on the property and apparently had access to the house. VSP Agent Kiser said during the bail hearing that he encountered something in the residence that he never had before. “For the first time the ammonia smell took my breath away,” he said. He added that he was forced to put on a gas mask before reentering the home. He also testified that feces, urine and mud from a multitude of dogs covered “the entirety” of the rooms he photographed.
Park, the juvenile’s biological father, was arrested in Forsythe County, North Carolina. After fighting extradition, he was eventually returned to Russell County to face charges.
Court documents allege, “That one or between Dec. 1, 2022 and Jan. 11, 2023, did unlawfully and feloniously, while being the parent, guardian, or other person responsible for the care of K.P., a child under the age of 18 years, engage in a willful act or omission or refuse to provide any necessary care for the child, which caused or permitted serious injury to occur to the life or health of such child.”
A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 3.
Others indicted by the Russell County grand jury in unrelated cases were:
Landon D. Ball —
- three counts possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Brandon Adam Boardwine — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Joshua Franklin Cresong — possess Schedule I/II drug, eluding police, possess ammunition by convicted felon;
- Brandon David Dula — unauthorized use of motor vehicle;
- Willie Joseph Dutton — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Jeffrey Allen Frazier — two counts possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Dustin Lee Funk — grand larceny of motor vehicle, firearm: possession/transport by felon within prior ten years, destruction of property/monument greater than $1,000, possess ammunition by convicted felon, and two counts possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Bradley Jacob Hamilton — possess Schedule I/II drug, and possess Schedule I/II drug while possessing firearm;
- Heather Denise Harris — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Norman Randall Hayes — strangulation;
- Tamara Lynn Hess — two counts possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Richard Arnold Anderson Hicks — larceny: attempt/catalytic converter;
- Brandon Michael Jessee — malicious wounding;
- Bryant Evan Jones — sell/distribute stolen property;
- Ethan Alexander Meade — assault and batter against family member;
- Carlos Eugene Muncy, III — strangulation;
- Marvin Daniel Musick — possess with the intent to sell, give or distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance;
- Christy Nicole Miller-Perkins — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Kenneth Otto Purkey –fail to register as a sex offender;
- William Tyler Robinette — malicious wounding, possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Rodney Matthew Royal — statutory burglary, conspiracy/statutory burglary;
- Robert William Scarberry — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Rebecca Lynn Rhea Smith — two counts possess Schedule I/II drug, possess a firearm by violent felon, and possess ammunition by convicted felon;
- Larry Carson Stanford — possess Schedule I/II drug, possess Schedule I/II drug while possessing firearm, possess firearm by non-violent felon > ten years, assault and batter against law enforcement officer;
- Stephanie Gail Thomas — possess Schedule I/II drug;
- Erik Channing Vance — driving while intoxicated after previous felony DUI;
- Amanda Gail Wall — assault and batter against law enforcement officer;
- Mark Anthony Webb — destruction of property/monument greater than $1,000;
- William Dakota White — conspire/destruction of property/monument greater than $1,000.
Grand jury indictment does not indicate the guilt of the defendant. It merely means that the grand jury saw enough evidence to send the case to trial. All the above-mentioned defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.