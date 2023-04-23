Twin Valley High School’s Henry Breeding captured the 2022-23 Virginia High School League (VHSL) state forensics championship in extemporaneous speaking.
Breeding a TVHS freshman won the state championship on March 25 at Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia with his speech on topics that included U.S. Politics, China, Indigenous People, and Health Care.
Breeding’s road to the state forensics championship began with a regional title win in Extemporaneous Speaking on Feb 11 at Eastside High School in Coeburn, Virginia with his speech topic including U.S. Congress, Eastern Europe, education, and controversies in sports.
Breeding then dominated the Extemporaneous Speaking category at the Super Regions on March 4 at Eastside High School, placing him in the VHSL state forensics competition.
“I greatly enjoyed my experience at the state competition,” Breeding said. “It was quite rewarding to give speeches and see others’ reactions. At times, I was on edge such as the results were being announced. Yet, I tried my best to stay focused, as that is how I won the previous two times.”
Breeding said he was surprised it was close at the regions and super regions from competitors from Russell County schools Lebanon and Castlewood.
“Overall, I had a great time,” Breeding added. “I would like to thank my coach Lisa Ward (Twin Valley High School teacher and forensics coach), my school and my community for supporting me. I would not have won without them.”
Breeding was recognized for his accomplishments by the Buchanan County School Board during the board's April 20 meeting held at the Government Center on Slate Creek.