The Breaks Interstate Park and the Southwest Virginia Sportsman Club were among several recipients of a 2023 Cumberland Forest Community Fund grant.

The CFCF is a competitive local grant program funded by The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA-Wise), The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership and designed to support nature-based economic and community development projects, enhance local economic development, community capacity and environmental quality within the seven Southwestern Virginia counties: Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise, as well as the City of Norton.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you