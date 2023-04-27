Claude Elmer Bostic of Council recently spent his 99th birthday with family and friends during a party at his assisted living facility on April 15. Among those in attendance include from left (standing) Sharon Reed (grand-daughter), Mark Stevens (grand-son), Karen Taylor (grand-daughter) and Bostic (sitting).
Buchanan County resident and longtime educator Claude Elmer Bostic celebrated his 99th birthday on April 15, with friends and family in attendance. Bostic was a rifleman in the United States Army’s 26th infantry regiment 1st division.
Bostic was injured in 1944 at the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium earning him the Purple Heart. He was honorable discharged in December of 1944. During his military service, Bostic spent 40 days and nights in a foxhole in Germany were he suffered a bad case of trench foot and had to be taking to a hospital in France for his injuries.
Later in his military career, he was in an vehicle accident with another soldier and sustained injuries in both of his legs and was honorable discharged on Dec 31, 1945.
Featured Local Savings
After his time in the service, Bostic took advantage of the GI bill and graduated from Pikeville College in 1969 with a teaching degree. Bostic spent 29 years teaching at schools in Buchanan County.
Among Bostic’s many talents is sewing. Family members and friends still wear aprons and hats that were hand sewn by Bostic and keep warm from hand stitch quilts that he created.