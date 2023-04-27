Kt.jpeg

Claude Elmer Bostic of Council recently spent his 99th birthday with family and friends during a party at his assisted living facility on April 15. Among those in attendance include from left (standing) Sharon Reed (grand-daughter), Mark Stevens (grand-son), Karen Taylor (grand-daughter) and Bostic (sitting).

 Karen Taylor | Submitted photo

Buchanan County resident and longtime educator Claude Elmer Bostic celebrated his 99th birthday on April 15, with friends and family in attendance. Bostic was a rifleman in the United States Army’s 26th infantry regiment 1st division.

Bostic was injured in 1944 at the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium earning him the Purple Heart. He was honorable discharged in December of 1944. During his military service, Bostic spent 40 days and nights in a foxhole in Germany were he suffered a bad case of trench foot and had to be taking to a hospital in France for his injuries.

