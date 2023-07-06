Buchanan County School Board announced plans to begin the design of its new high school at Southern Gap.

During the school board’s June 19 meeting, South Grundy school board member David Thornbury made a motion to execute an agreement with The Branch Group to begin design plans for the new high school at Southern Gap contingent on receiving the $27 million Virginia Department of Education grant money that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued to Buchanan County as part of the Governor’s School Construction Assistance Program which allocated $365 million for 40 school construction projects in 28 school divisions throughout the state.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you