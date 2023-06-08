School consolidation plans are moving forward as the school board hires a law firm to assist with contract negotiations.
During the Buchanan County School Board’s May 24 meeting, the board voted unanimously to hire MichieHamlett Attorney’s at Law, a Charlottesville-based law firm with offices in Roanoke and Richmond to assist Street Law Firm with contract negotiations for the consolidated school project.
The motion which was made by South Grundy board member David Thornbury and seconded by North Grundy board member Angie McClanahan, came following a recommendation from board attorney Ben Street of Street Law Firm. MichieHamlett was hired at the rate $350 per hour.
Street said MichieHamlett has an attorney that specializes in construction law and contracting and the board is going to hire them to assist Street Law Firm with contract negotiations, drafting.
In other business, Buchanan County Public School’s superintendent Sherry Fletcher informed board members that the Virginia School Board Association had send a card expressing their condolences for the passing of Rocklick school board member Heath Harrison.
In further business, Thornbury made a motion to seal each school’s gym floor and purchase a sealing applicator not to exceed $35,000. McClanahan seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.
Buchanan County finance director Cheryl Tester told the board the project is not currently in the budget and that no capital outlay projects have been submitted for next year’s budget. Tester projected BCPS to have $1.1 million in carry-over funds to begin the next fiscal year and Thornbury requested the gym floor project be paid with it.
Transportation and Safety Supervisor Jeremy Ward said he had spoken with coaches and principals at some of the schools and they were not pleased with the work done by outside companies that were previously hired to seal the floors.
“In the past we hired coaches or other employees interested in making extra money to do it and the school system would take care of labor cost and the cost of materials,” Ward said. “Labor cost essentially would equal to about $2,000 a gym for just sanding and seal. And then looking at Twin Valley High, needs to be a complete repainting of their gym floor. Their lines and borders and everything is pretty worn. Twin Valley Elementary requested painting of just the lines on the court and nothing else. And then Hurley High needs touch-up in some areas. So those prices went up a little because of the labor, doing all the extra taping and stuff with the painting and the time it would take there. I think it would be $17,750 in labor cost. Overall, we have and estimate of about $30,000 approximately for all the materials that would be needed plus the labor. I have talked to some of the coaches and they are lined up and ready to do it if the board chooses to do so.”
Ward said is experienced in sealing the gym floors and will be involved with the project at each school to make sure it is done correctly. The board also approved to purchase a sealing applicator on wheels.
Additionally, Thornbury made a motion to accept Leonard Roofing’s bid of $36,000 to complete the roof at Hurley High School and Starnes bid of $119,500 for the heating system inside the Hurley High School gymnasium. Knox board member Robbie Cline seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the board.
In other business, the board unanimously approved Modern Chevrolet auto sales of Honaker’s bid of $58,940 new Chevrolet 2500 crew cab service truck for the BCPS maintenance department.
The board unanimously approved to allow RAM (Remote Area Medical) use Riverview Elementary/Middle School in the fall.
In other business, the board unanimously approved to purchase two Chevrolet Trax to be used as driver education vehicles from Ramey Automotive. Ramey’s bid was $21,994 per vehicle.