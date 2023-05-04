BUCHANAN COUNTY - The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will not adopt a resolution nor an ordinance to ban drag shows within county limits.
During the supervisors May 1 meeting, board attorney Lee Moise informed Buchanan County resident Danny Lowe that he is advising the board to leave the, "no drag show ban" alone during the session.
Lowe came before the board last month as a Buchanan County resident and requested the board adopt a resolution or ordnance banning drag shows within Buchanan County. Lowe then returned last Monday night to see if the board was going to take action.
Moise told Lowe that he is advising the board to say, "No."
“Basically, it is highly doubtful the county has the authority to do something like that and even if we did, it would be extremely difficult to enforce,” Moise said. “I would urge the board to consider not taken any action because quite frankly if you do so, create something a resolution that we probably could not enforce and it would put a target on our county and I recommend we do not do it.”
Lowe asked Moise why can’t the county enforce the banning of drag shows inside its boundaries. “To enforce a resolution, we have to basically be able to pass an ordinance and I don’t think the Commonwealth has given us that authority,” Moise answered. “Under Dillon's rule we only have the authority to enact ordinances that the general assembly has given us permission to do so under the Virginia statute or if its in the Virginia constitution. I understand your concern and I am sympathetic but I just don’t think there is nothing I can do and don’t know of any authority to be able to do what you have requested us to do. A resolution in and of itself is essentially not enforceable by any type of, you really have to have teeth for it to be an ordinance.”
Lowe said one thing he wanted to address while he had the floor was, he would like to clarify to the board and the press that I am not here representing any political party. “I am here representing myself and many other citizens in the county that feel the same why I do,” Lowe stated. “I know there have been something that has been put in the press that refers to political party and I am not here representing any political party.”
Hurricane Supervisor and board chairman Tim Hess told Lowe that the board is going to go with the legal advice given to us by our attorney.
Lowe said he will talk to the local legislation to see what they recommend.
Moise told Lowe if he could find some locality in Virginia that has an ordinance of this nature to let him know.